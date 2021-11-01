Ash Barty becomes the first Australian tennis player to top the WTA women’s tennis rankings for 100 weeks





Ash Barty has another reason to celebrate, with a major milestone rounding out a great year for the Australian champion.

Ash Barty is the first Australian in history to top the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings for 100 weeks. Barty is only the eighth woman overall to have accomplished this feat since the WTA rankings began in 1975, joining the elite company of Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Justine Henin. The 25-year-old’s 100 weeks have not been consecutive, with Naomi Osaka briefly usurping her in 2019. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > After a stellar year of her career, winning her second grand slam at Wimbledon and also winning the trophy at the Melbourne Summer Series, Miami Open, the Cincinnati Masters and the Stuttgart Open, it looks like Barty is set to win her fourth consecutive John Newcombe win. claim a medal. . Tennis Australia announced on Monday that the award, which honors the country’s foremost elite tennis player, would return in 2021 after being scrapped last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the John Newcombe Medal will be presented at a remote ceremony on December 17. Barty announced late last month that she will be withdrawing from all remaining tournaments this year to focus on her preparation for the Australian Open. The decision means she will miss the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, which begin later this month. “I wanted to let everyone know that I will not be competing in any other tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” Barty said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision but I have to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on the strongest preseason for the Australian summer.” Read related topics: Ash Barty

