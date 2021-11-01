



Tables aren’t just for sitting, eating and talking anymore, they’re also for high-octane competitive sporting events. And if you’re looking for the pinnacle of high-octane competitive sport, look no further than the Table Tennis World Championship. Featuring men’s and women’s singles, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, the world’s most highly regarded standalone tournament is guaranteed to provide adrenaline-pumping fun. Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship episode. How to watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship For anyone wanting to see the action on the table, YouTube is the best way to do it. No other streaming service will broadcast the event. Watch the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship on YouTube The World Table Tennis YouTube channel will cover the broadcast of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship, with a live stream showcasing the best table tennis athletes in the world. Plus, the live stream is saved as a video so you can go back and relive the action. Stream sports with Kayo Do you like streaming? Do you like sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports from basketball to cricket, motorsports and football. Click go to site for more details. Basic subscription More than 15,000 hours of sports on demand

Where will the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships be held? The tournament will move to Houston, Texas, where the United States will host for the first time in the tournament's history. Europe and Asia have not only dominated the accolades over the past century. Germany, China and Japan have hosted the competition more times than any other country in the last 100 years. Who are the favorites for the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship? As has been the theme for the past few years, China will want to take a lot of the medals to add to their star-studded collection. China's 140 gold medals at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships will be followed by Hungary's 68, demonstrating just how dominant the world number one really is. Japan was the only team besides China to win a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics, proving they have what it takes to take home some laurels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://exbulletin.com/sports/1250521/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

