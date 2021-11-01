Bears’ Justin Fields describes his unlikely fourth-place TD run: “It’s all just instincts there”





Justin Fields had his first 100-yard rushing game in the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the 49ers in Week 8. His performance included one of the most electric touchdown runs of the Sunday afternoon lei. Fields took a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 22-yard score. The Bears quarterback showed excellent elusiveness, dodging numerous 49ers defenders en route to the end zone. RIVERA: Meet Cooper Rush, Cowboys starter with Dak Prescott out The piece was not originally intended as a run for Fields. He changed his approach when he saw what was happening in front of him. “I mean, in that situation you should technically throw in there,” Fields told reporters after the game.” But there were too many guys for my face and Khalil [Herbert] was covered.” So Fields decided to take off. How did he make sure so many 49ers missed on their way to the end zone? “It’s just all instincts there,” Fields said of his run. “Just try to make the game on fourth and 1 and just make sure you take the first one down.” Injury Update: Jameis Winston Fields’ run was as great as it was improbable. Next Gen Stats gave the game a 2.3 percent chance of a touchdown after Fields made the decision to scramble. Justin Fields (22-yd rush TD) The probability that Fields would score a touchdown from the moment he broke the pocket to scramble? TD Probability: 2.3% (+21 RYOE) Fields (today): 10 carries, 103 rush yards, TD (+48 RYOE)#SFvsCHIA | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9wt62VvrKa Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 31, 2021 Fields didn’t get all the credit for the impressive run. He shared it with his offensive line and receivers, praising their blocking and dedication to playing off-script. “It shows you know they want to win,” Fields said of his teammates. “It was just an effort at the time. I mean, because that wasn’t planned, that wasn’t part of the game, but that just shows you what kind of guys they are and they won’t stop until the whistle blows .” MORE:Mike Hilton whistled for questionable penalty in Bengals’ loss vs. jets The Bears were unable to win despite their effort on Fields’ touchdown, but it was arguably the rookie’s best starter performance to date. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 passes with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 103 yards and a TD on the ground with 10 scrambles. Perhaps coach Matt Nagy, who missed this game after testing positive for COVID, will encourage Fields to use his legs more after seeing this performance.

