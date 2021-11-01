Disappointed cricket fraternity questions Team India’s tactics: The Tribune India

New Delhi, November 1

India has been pushed to the brink of elimination after Virat Kohli and his men collapsed to their second loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup and the cricket fraternity struggles to make sense of the tawdry performance.

A seemingly jaded India suffered an eight-wicket loss to a clinical New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night.

It was their second consecutive loss after a 10-wicket thrashing by arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener against Pakistan at the same venue.

The defeat to the Black Caps, who are linked to the tournament as favorites, has put India in serious danger of losing a place in the semi-finals.

Here’s how a stunned cricket club reacted to India’s loss, questioning their batters’ tactics, intention and techniques.

Virender Sehwag: Very disappointing from India. NZ were great. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection and like a few times in the past New Zealand has pretty much ensured that we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India and time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ

Irfan Pathan: In any major tournament, you cannot change the playing 11 in just one game and get the results you want. Players need stability. It amazes me that this is happening with some big names making decisions. #ind. Well done NZ you were too good today. And for team India, they have to come together and perform miracles. Time is running out. #indvsnz

VVS Laxman: This defeat should hurt Team India. For now with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand threw superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a spot in the semi-finals seems like a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup

Sunil Gavaskar: I don’t know if it’s a performance anxiety, but I know all the changes they made to the batting order today didn’t work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he was sent to number 3. Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at number 3, relegates himself to number 4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the battle. Ishan Kishan is a hit and miss player and it is better if a batsman like him runs on number 4 or number 5.

Madan Lal: It’s a shame as India has looked more impatient than usual in both matches. If you don’t make runs, you don’t get into the game. A target of 111 can only be defended if a miracle happens. India was outclassed in both matches. It’s going to be tough in this format if you don’t get to the front early.

Harbhajan Singh: Let’s not be hard on our players. yes we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players hurt hota hai after such results. but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the contest. they were fantastic in all departments

Michael Vaughan: India should take the lead from all other countries… Let their players play in other leagues around the world to gain experience… #India #T20WorldCup. Let’s face it… For all the talent and depth in #India cricket they have massively accomplished in White Ball Cricket for years… #Fact #T20WorldCup.

Shahid Afridi: India still has a great chance to qualify for the semi-finals, but with the way they played their two major matches in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup

Azhar Ali: Things are not looking good for India. but we all want India to stay in the tournament. This early exit from India will not bode well for the Pensive Face #INDvsNZ #ICCT20WorldCup event.

Shoaib Aktar: Disappointing performance from India. Really expected a better & strong performance! The Indian team did not look tonight, I really don’t know why. Why did you send that boy Ishan Kishan to open, Hardik Pandya is bowling after all. He should have bowled earlier. They played really bad cricket. India looked so under pressure. I have no idea what policy, game plan India followed. It was a lost team. No planning, everyone pressed their panic button, Kohli didn’t hit his position, so did Rohit.

Mohammed Amir: I still believe India is a best team, it’s just a matter of having fun or having a bad time, but it’s such a shame to abuse players and their families. Remember that the end of the day is just a game of cricket.

Nick Compton: I just don’t understand how Kohli’s spiky relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams? Do you think captains should be given such autonomy? PTIA