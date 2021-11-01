Denver Broncos 17, Washington Football Team 10: Yes, ‘Time to Panic’





Is it “time to panic” yet? Both the Washington Football Team and the Broncos competed in Sunday afternoon’s NFL Week 8 game in Denver, recognizing a coming Sunday night truth: Someone would lose a “must-win game”. Someone would recognize that ‘it is time for panic’. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater admitted just that this week, via the Associated Press: “It’s no time to panic. But it is almost so.” Denver 17, Washington 10 means… it’s time. The football team went into Denver with losers from three straight games and with a 2-5 marl. The Broncos were losers from four straights and dropped to 3-4. And the WFT comes out losers of four straight, and still unable to give much offense. “I know expectations were high this year,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said this week. “The truth is that we have not complied with it. The thing that we need to do more than anything is keep working hard, keep preparing and watch it game by game and focus on that one game… “And,” he added, “very fair, win.” And now? Honestly… The WFT did just enough right to be in the game… and just enough wrong to have the dreadful day punctuated by a ruined red zone fourth-and-19 desperation interception from the errant hand of QB Taylor Heinicke . Heinicke and the attack even got another chance after that “last chance.” But this one came in fourth and 14. But this Heinicke “Hail Mary” was thrown so far out the back of the end zone that he never had a prayer. Plus, the WFT playbook isn’t full of fourth-and-14 and fourth-and-19 solutions. But ‘win’? You can’t “win” if you can’t score. Heinicke and the attack (two interceptions and an ineffective run game) are still unable to make a consistent impression in the red zone. The offense goes backwards on the field. At 2-6, the team goes backwards in the standings. Washington eliminated from playoff battle with a loss to the Broncos? Not in a technical or official sense. Rivera will remind his men how they climbed out of a similar early hole a year ago to capture the NFC East. He will tell them they can do it again. Some of them will even believe him after losing this “must-win game”. Washington’s defense has ramped up a bit here, slightly better than the unit that came last in the NFL in points allowed per game (30), yards average (300.6) and third-down. opponent’s skill (56.9 percent). But those are statistics. Statistics are not wins. Entering into its farewell week with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champ Buccaneers on the other side, Washington gets a chance to regroup… before facing an enemy who will be heavily advantaged. regroup. Or lick wounds. Or panic. Those are the limited choices, and the latter is suitable.

