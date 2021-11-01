‘Emma Raducanu could be Britain’s answer to Williams sisters’

Emma Raducanu may be Britain’s answer to the Williams sisters, the International Tennis Federation president claims, as he predicts a tennis boom in this country.

David Haggerty says the rise of Raducanu and Cameron Norrie, who won at Indian Wells earlier this month, could change the game for the sport, much like it was when Serena and Venus emerged in America in the 1990s.

In an interview with Telegraph SportsHaggerty said he was very excited by the duo entering the Grand Slam calendar next year.

And the American believes that Raducanu, whose historic victory at the US Open fascinated the sports world, has the power to transform tennis. As you saw with Andy Murray’s success at Wimbledon, performing in your own backyard involves increased pressure and close supervision, Haggert said. But it can also bring huge rewards for the sport in the country and for the individual.

“As a proud American, I have seen firsthand the successes Serena and Venus Williams had at the US Open on tennis in the United States. They were groundbreaking for the sport. If Raducanu can build on the fantastic start to her tennis journey, why can’t her impact at Wimbledon and for Great Britain be comparable?

I think it is very important for British tennis to have its star players perform at Wimbledon. I travel the world as I am not British by nationality I have a different perspective but when I look at the pressure I see for sport here in every sport I think it is so important to celebrate success as we do have seen done with Emma, ​​and also with what Cam is doing.

Ambitions for team tennis

Unsurprisingly, Raducanu has yet to replicate the exploits of Flushing Meadows and was knocked out of the Transylvania Open in the last eight. But her stardust remains and Haggerty is excited to see it in the Billie Jean King Cup, the latest iteration of the Fed Cup.

Great Britain failed to qualify for the final, which starts in Prague later this week, but Haggerty is confident that Raducanu will shine at the ITF event, known as the World Cup of Tennis, in the future.

And don’t forget that Great Britain has never won the Billie Jean King Cup, he added. So, from an ITF perspective, we’d like to see her don Team GB’s red, white and blue in that case as well.

I’m very excited about what I think it could mean for Britain. Firstly it has helped unlock some facilities for the sport, if someone from Bromley can go from taking her exams one week to the finals of a Grand Slam a few weeks later that’s great.

I am also happy that the MJA has a good relationship with her and works with her. She will really help tennis grow in this country.

More female drivers needed

Haggerty, one of the most prominent sports executives, is also urging more women to stay in the game after they retire as tennis tackles the major drain of female talent.

The ITF is committed to creating more opportunities for female players to lead and coach and wants at least 40 percent of committees and committee members to be women by 2024 under the United Nations’ HerforShe Gender Equality Initiative.

Haggerty decided to become a HeforShe champion himself, in part because he was a father of four daughters and a son, but believes there should be more opportunities for women in tennis than playing alone, when there is an almost equal participation in the sport.

In terms of serving, coaching, if we look at directors and boards of directors, committees in the countries, regions and the ITF level, it just isn’t good enough. We have to do better, he said. We have set goals and ambitions around the number of female board members we want. We want more women from tennis on boards, but just as importantly, we want them as officials and coaches. It will be a great advantage.

He pointed to Andy Murray as a leading example for gender equality in sport before hiring Amelie Mauresmo as his coach in 2014. It was great when Andy Murray let Amelie Mauresmo coach him, he was not afraid and he said she is the best coach to me and he really believed it and not everyone agreed with him, but I love seeing how Amelie has helped him in that part of his career, Haggerty said.

He also cited the general influence of the Scots in tennis on gender issues and the influence of his mother Judy as a good example for the sport. Andy has been a beacon of light. His upbringing and Judy, his mother, has already shown the strength of a woman and the importance of a woman in a man’s career.