District sets seats for football, hockey semifinals | Sport





The daily item District 4 announced the locations and times for this week’s semifinals in boys’ and girls’ soccer and hockey. The action kicks off tonight at Loyalsock High School with the girls’ Class 2A semifinals. Top class Central Columbia (19-0) will take on rival Bloomsburg (12-6-1) at 6 p.m. The Panthers are the defending district and state champions in Class 2A. The other semifinals with No. 3-seed Milton (15-3-1) will face No. 2-seed Montoursville (16-1-1) at 8 p.m. The Class A Boys and Girls Semifinals, along with the Class 2A Semifinals, will all take place on Saturday at three different venues. At Danville High School, the South Columbia boys’ team, the No. 3 with a record 11-6 takes on the No. 7 in Northeast Bradford (9-8-1) at 6 p.m. ) then take on rival Mount Carmel (12-4) in the AA Girls’ Class Semifinals. Central Columbia will host a boys doubleheader. The first match is Class A semi-final between top-seed Northumberland Christian (12-2) against No. 5-seed East Juniata (10-6-3). The second match is a Class 2A boys semi-final between No. 2-seed Mid-West (18-1) against No. 3-seed Milton (16-2) will take place at 8 p.m. Loyalsock will host the final group of games. In the class A girls, Benton (13-5) will compete against South Williamsport (17-1). The other match will be a Class 2A boys semi-final between first seed Lewisburg (15-1-1) and No. 4 seed South Williamsport (14-2) at 8pm. The Class 3A championship games will be a doubleheader in Mid-West on Wednesday. At 6 pm the girls of top class Mifflinburg (18-1) will play against No. 3-seed Selinsgrove (8-9-2). The boys’ championship game pits top seed Danville (15-4) against No. 2 seed Selinsgrove (13-5-1). In hockey, the Class A semifinals are on Tuesday evening in Selinsgrove. Muncy (17-2) and Bloomsburg (13-5-2) play at 5 p.m., while top league Lewisburg (12-4-1) No. 5-seed Line Mountain plays (9-9-1). Selinsgrove (15-5) travels to Wyoming Seminary to face Crestwood (17-2) in the District 2/4 Championship on Tuesday at 7:30 PM. Greenwood (17-1) will play Lancaster Mennonite (16-2) in the District 3 Class A semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

