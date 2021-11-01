Sports
Shutouts and Shootouts Mark Big 12 Soccer Championship Quarter-Finals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Big 12 Soccer Championship hosted its quarterfinals on Sunday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Keep an eye on this page for updates.
Match 1: No. 1-seed TCU 0, no. 8-seed Iowa State 0 (2OT) – TCU progress on horsepower 3-2
Box Score-Photos-Highlights
Number 1 seed TCU advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship on PKs after a 0-0 draw with Iowa State. TCU won the penalty shootout 3-2.
The cyclone defenses didn’t make it easy for the Horned Frogs, as only five of TCU’s 19 shots were on target. However, the Horned Frogs kept the state of Iowa busy, taking 11 corners while holding 64% of the game. Horned Frogs goalkeeper Lauren Kellett booked her ninth shutout of the season and only got the chance to save in the second overtime.
TCU defender Jenna Winebrenner provided the Frogs’ first chance to get on the board in the seventh minute, sending one to the top center. Cyclone goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz topped it off for her first of five saves, two in the first half, when she took her fourth shutout of the season.
Cyclone midfielder Emma Mira sent a shot over the top of the net to start the shootout. TCU’s Grace Collins followed with another miss of the top woodwork. ISU’s Sydney Thomas scored the first goal at the top left of the net. Tatum Condrey equalized for the Frogs with a shot in the same spot. Magdalena Keck put Iowa State 2-1 with a shot from the right corner. Winebrenner added the equalizer in the same corner. Meghan Carl followed with a missed shot over the right, but Silkowitz jumped to prevent Maddy Warren from scoring. Cyclone defender Taylor Bee missed the top right, however, and gave way to TCU defender Brandi Peterson to send the Frogs to the semi-finals.
It marked the second consecutive time that TCU advanced to the Big 12 Semifinals on penalties after a goalless draw. TCU tied Texas 0-0 in the 2019 quarterfinals before taking a 3-1 lead on penalties.
Match 2: No. 5-seed Texas Tech 0, No. 4-seed Oklahoma State 0 (2OT) – Texas Tech advances on horsepower 5-4
Box Score-Photos-Highlights
5-place Texas Tech advanced to the Big 12 Soccer Championship Semifinals after a goalless draw with 5-place Oklahoma State by winning 5-4 on penalties.
The defense continued the story of the game at Round Rock, where Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali suffered her seventh shutout of the season, while Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White took her eighth. The Red Raiders had the advantage in shots 16-11, 7-3 on target and 11-7 in corners.
TTU freshman Macy Blackburn got the first look of the match in the fourth minute, a shot to the top of the center of the net, but it was cleared by Vitali. The Cowgirls got their first chance at a score in the 20th minute when Grace Yochum drove a ball to the top of the net, which was cleared by White.
Gabriella Coleman almost scored the tournament’s first goal in the 104th minute, but her shot went just wide, ending the second game of the day in penalties.
Blackburn fired the first shot into the bottom left corner of the net and Yochum followed. Macy Schultz tapped one to the same spot in front of Texas Tech and OSU’s Kim Rodriguez sent one to the other side to keep things even. TTU’s Charlotte Teeter and OSU’s Ally Jackson each added to the draw and Ashleigh Williams followed to give Tech an advantage. After OSU’s Samiah Phiri fired a shot straight at White, Vitali made a big save against Hannah Anderson to extend the shootout. Jordie Harr put the winning PK past Vitali in the top left corner of the net, then White blocked Summer Chafin’s shot to send the Red Raiders to the semi-finals against TCU.
Match 3: No. 2-seed Texas 5, No. 7 seed Oklahoma 2
Box Score-Photos-Highlights
Trinity Byars had three goals, giving No. 2 Texas a 5-2 win over No. 7 Oklahoma in a quarterfinal.
The teams’ fouls combined resulted in seven goals, making it the highest scoring game of the tournament so far. The Sooners overshot the Longhorns 16-14, but the number 2 seed had more shots on target with 10 on target. Texas GK Savannah Madden made five saves while OU goalkeeper Une Georgsen made six. Each team collected four corners.
Longhorns forward Mackenzie McFarland equalized her regular season goal tally with a brace to put Texas ahead in the first half. The senior scored the tournament’s first goal in the 35th minute, followed by her second goal six minutes later.
Oklahoma answered with Bailey Wesco’s first goal in the 54th minute with a shot from her right foot to cut the lead in half.
Byars added insurance for the Longhorns four minutes later to give UT a 3-1 lead. The three-time freshman of the week continued the goalscoring parade in the 73rd, with an assist from Em J Cox and Madden in the bottom left corner of the net.
Jasmine Richards scored again half the lead a second later. Byars froze victory with her third goal just three minutes later to record a hat-trick and send Texas to the semifinals.
Match 4: No. 6 seed West Virginia 1, No. 3-seed Baylor 0
Box Score-Photos-Highlights
West Virginia’s Dilary Heredia-Beltran scored a high netting goal in the 80th minute to give the number 6-seeded Mountaineers a 1-0 win over number 3-seeded Baylor.
Heredia-Beltran received a goal kick from keeper Kayza Massey and ran down the left wing to center and bent the shot into the top right corner of the goal, making it impossible for Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt to save. The freshman nearly scored a second goal a minute later, but the Bears’ fifth-year goalkeeper made the save. Baylor created a few chances in the remaining minutes, but was unable to find the equalizer.
It was a very defensive game, with the Mountaineers beating the Bears 11-7, 4-3 on goal, and continuing to lead the league in corners by adding seven to Baylor’s. WVU’s Massey and BU’s Wandt each scored three saves. Massey recorded her eighth shutout of the season.
No. 6-seed West Virginia takes on No. 2 seed Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday.
