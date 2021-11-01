Virat Kohli: We weren’t brave enough, says Virat Kohli | Cricket News





says batters took risks early to protect bowlers?

This Indian team has been accused of wilting under pressure in major knockout matches. Sunday’s defeat to New Zealand has pushed them to the brink in this T20 World Cup and the tension in the camp was evident from the moment skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss. BumrahThis Indian team has been accused of wilting under pressure in major knockout matches. Sunday’s defeat to New Zealand has pushed them to the brink in this T20 World Cup and the tension in the camp was evident from the moment skipper Virat Kohli lost the toss. “We have to be bold here. I don’t think we were brave enough with the bat or the ball. We didn’t have much to defend, but we weren’t brave when we walked onto the pitch. New Zealand had more intensity,” said one curt Kohli during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When you play for the Indian cricket team, you have a lot of expectations – not just from fans, but also from players. Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. And when you face it together as a team, you overcome it and we have It didn’t work out these two matches. Just because you’re the Indian team and there’s expectations doesn’t mean you start playing differently,” he added. T20 World Cup: New Zealand dents hopes of India’s semi-finals However, Jasprit Bumrah claimed that the batters had been communicated to give the bowlers a 15-20 run cushion. “As a bowler I don’t teach them how to bat. The discussion was that batters would attack to kiss the bowlers and because of that I believe we attacked a little too early. Longer boundaries came into play and they used the slower balls pretty good. There were also no singles and they went for risky shots,” said Bumrah.

He also pointed out that the long balls in the second innings didn’t hold the field and therefore the Kiwi batters could play the pick-up pulls as opposed to the Indian batters.

Bubble fatigue is a factor

Bumrah also admitted that it becomes mentally difficult to stay in bubbles and play. The Indian team has been underway for five months. “You definitely need a break from bubbles. But that’s the way things are. There’s a pandemic going on. But it gets hard in bubbles. If you have to do the same thing over and over. That said, the BCCI has taken good care of us,” noted he up.

