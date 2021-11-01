Tennis Novak Djokovic is not committed to Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic remains hesitant for the Australian Open and says he is waiting for a final announcement on travel and entry requirements before committing to another title defense at Melbourne Park.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week that unvaccinated players are free to participate in the Open if they are quarantined for two weeks.

But Victoria Premier Dan Andrews slammed that door, insisting – as did unvaccinated fans – that unvaccinated players should not be allowed into Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 last year, has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Victoria has introduced a vaccination mandate for professional athletes as it battles a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Djokovic was noncommittal when he was asked in Paris on Sunday about the chance of participating in the Open.

“Well, I’m going to decide whether to go to Australia or not after I see the official statement from Tennis Australia,” the world No. 1 and nine-time Open champion said at his first press conference since his US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev. in Sept.

“Right now we don’t have an official announcement or statement. So until that’s out I won’t talk about this anymore because I don’t want to be a part of the assumptions and what-if stories.

“Once the official terms to travel to Australia and play in Australia are out then of course I’ll see what I personally do with that, and also the larger group of players, you know, because the situation is clearly different in Australia than the most parts of the world.”

Djokovic had to apologize after hosting a charity event in Serbia in 2020 with no social distancing measures, after which a number of players, including the 20-time grand slam champion himself, tested positive for the virus.

Djokovic returns this week at the Masters in Paris and is focused on finishing No. 1 at the end of the year for a record seventh time.

“The number 1 at the end of the year is at stake between Medvedev and me,” he said.

“So that’s obviously the goal for the end of the season, other than trying to do well in the Davis Cup with the national team.”

Second in this year’s Australian Open final against Djokovic, a reluctant Medvedev also declined to confirm his entry into Melbourne Park.

While eager to play, the Russian also refuses to disclose his vaccine status.

“I’ve always said that I really like Novak’s answer on this. It doesn’t matter if it’s vaccine, leg injury, head injury … I want to keep my medical private for a reason,” Medvedev said on Sunday.

“I feel like tennis is such a brutal sport where you’re always one on one against your opponent, and any information you give him could be against you.

“When you play against Australia, it’s clear that you’re vaccinated. That’s why I said I’m ready to play against Australia.”

“But I won’t say if you’ll see me there, but we’ll see in January.”

Medvedev, who will end his year after the Davis Cup final in early December, called on officials to shorten the length of the season and reduce players’ workloads.

“We are probably the only top sport that is practiced 11 months a year,” he said.

“So you have about two and a half weeks off season to prepare for the Australian Open, which of course is not enough.”