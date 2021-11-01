New York Islanders fall in Nashville shooting





Do you think Lou Lamoriello will allow Islanders players to wear Halloween costumes with facial hair or long-haired wigs? (Do you think he allows them to do Halloween costumes? not at all? After all, it can imply a team-dividing individual expression.) My kids will be a monarch butterfly and Luca (a recent movie character) tonight. I will be busy. They will be aroused well past their bedtime. I feel sorry for their teachers and all the teachers who deal with children the morning after Halloween. Islanders News The Islanders had a great shot at victory thanks to two smashing power play goals, but gave up their lead and lost in the shootout: In an unexpected twist, the islands were benign in equal power, but dangerous in power play. [LHH]

It was a physical match, sort of an afternoon that was very difficult to play against. [On the Forecheck]

Barry Trotz wasn’t exactly thrilled with their 3-on-3 OT performance. [Newsday]

But otherwise the coach of the islands liked his team game. [NHL]

And hey, at least it’s five consecutive games with a leaderboard. [Isles] [Isles Rapid Recap]

Oliver Wahlstrom continues to work the learning curve. [Newsday]

The islands have scored first in five consecutive games and in six of their first seven games. [NYI Skinny]

They had chances, but didn’t convert. [Newsday]

On the ranch, Bridgeport scored four consecutive goals to come back and beat Providence 6-4, their third in a row. Anatolii Golyshev scored again, Simon Holmstrom had three points. [AHL] First pitch for Bridgeport:

F: Golyshev-Czarnik-Panik

Holmstrom-Koivula-Jenkins

Durandeau-Andreoff-Coskey

Brown/MacLean

D: Salo-Wotherspoon

Helgeson-Vande Sompel

Bolduc-Hickey

LaDue

G: Skarek

Schneider Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) October 30, 2021 Elsewhere Last night NHL scores include the Devils beating the Penguins, the Panthers finally losing, and the Blackhawks continuing to lose for a franchise record run. DeBrincat: “We are here to win. We can say we played well what we wanted, but if we don’t win, it means nothing.” Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 31, 2021 The Sharks had seven players on COVID protocol, which forced them to call up five players and delay the start of their game. (They still beat the Jets, 2-1.) [Sharks]

The Kings won for the first time since their season opener, prompting their victims, the Canadiens the Isles, to call the next opponent into a meeting. [NHL]

Sheldon Keefe shook up his line-up and shocked the system to bring the Leafs to life, and a narrow win over the Wings. [Sportsnet]

Teddy Blueger kept teasing Casey DeSmith about his boring mask, so the Penguins keeper challenged him to design his next mask. [Post-Gazette]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2021/10/31/22755172/ny-islanders-news-predators-shootout-loss-recaps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos