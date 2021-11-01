No. 20 Football gets Byars hat-trick by beating Oklahoma in Big 12 Quarters, 5-2

Next game: vs. NCAA first round 11/12/2021 |

ROUND ROCK, Texas It was definitely a Sunday night of trick and treat for number 20 Texas football (11-3-5) in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex as a freshman forward Trinity Byars scored her first hat-trick of her career while senior striker Mackenzie McFarland registered her second career brace, to help the Longhorns blast past Oklahoma (8-11-1) in the “Red River Rivalry”, 5-2.

Second-seeded Texas advances to the Big 12 Championship semifinals, where the Burnt Orange & White will face West Virginia with No. 6 seeds on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. CT.

Texan Team Notes

Texas expanded its undefeated streak to 13 straight games dating back to September 12 to tie both the 2006 and 2017 Longhorns for the longest such string in program history.

Byars’ hat-trick was the first of her career and the 15th in the history of the Texas football program.

Byars joined Lexi Missimo (four goals against UTRGV on September 12) as Longhorns who have scored at least three goals in a game this season.

(four goals against UTRGV on September 12) as Longhorns who have scored at least three goals in a game this season. McFarland now has two suspenders over Texas’ last three games, having previously scored twice on October 24 against Oklahoma State.

Texas’s five goals were the most it has ever scored in a Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma.

Byars now owns 12 goals this year to mark the sixth most scores by a player in a single campaign in Texas program history

Missimo is now tied for second in Texas history for single-season assists with 13.

The details

After a lengthy sorting process, it was the Longhorns who scored the first goal-scoring opportunity of the game with the senior defender Emma Regan shooting high at 10:27.

Just 1:42 later, it was McFarland’s turn for the Horns as the Coppell, Texas resident fought her marker to the right side of the penalty area before releasing a shot that was saved during a dive to the right post by the Oklahoma goalkeeper. Une Georgesen.

The Sooners managed to make their first attempt of the game at 1:47 PM when Ella Pappas drove a shot from the left wing into the arms of a Texas fifth-year senior nanny. Savannah Madden for her first of six stops.

Neither team made serious threats again until the 35th minute when Texas took a 1-0 lead. It all started in the middle of the field when Byars got a Missimo pass and moved up the field to the top of the 18. She passed out to McFarland, who took a few dribbles before firing a right footed shot into the bottom left corner from nine yards .

OU threatened again with a cross from the left at 36:04 when Makala Thomas fired a shot up and over the bar from about six yards out.

It was Texas that finally doubled its advantage at 40:00. Missimo started again with a long try on a frame Georgsen had initially saved. The keeper allowed a rebound that bounced right up front at McFarland. The senior striker quickly jumped on the loose ball and put a seven-yard shot into the left edge of the rope to make it 2-0.

After halftime, Missimo returned to action for the Horns at 49:27 when her 18-yard attempt went straight to Georgsen for a save.

Suddenly, Oklahoma began to find more room in its own offensive end. Amos took possession just over midfield and drove a long ball forward, right into the path of an attacking Bailey Wesco. She dribbled on the left wing and fought with her marker to score from eight yards into the bottom right corner to narrow OU’s deficit to 2-1.

It only took 3:28 for the Burnt Orange & White to recover their two-goal cushion. Missimo played a through ball into the field in the path of an on-the-run Byars. She dribbled in the 18-yard box, rounded a diving goalkeeper and scored from 13 yards to widen the gap to 3-1.

Byars struck again at 72:56 after a game that started in the back. Madden passed out to the left to EmJ Cox, and the freshman defense launched a long ball over 40 yards upfield. The ball fell straight for Byars as she dribbled into the top of the penalty area and drove into the bottom left corner for a 4-1 lead.

Oklahoma continued to fight as it took the Sooners just 19 seconds to narrow their deficit to 4-2 on a goal by Jasmine Richards from seven yards on the left wing.

That was as close as OU would come, though, as Byars rounded out Texas’ five-goal score at 78:21. The rookie floated up the left wing and shot a ball to Georgsen who she initially saved. The ball landed behind the net keeper and Byars continued her run to complete her hat-trick in an open net from seven yards out.

The Sooners had one last solid scoring opportunity from a corner in the 84th minute, when Wesco blocked two dangerous shots from seven yards off the left post before Texas cleared their lines.