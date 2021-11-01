Kohli admits the team wasn’t brave enough; Bumrah says batsmen attacked too early

India’s losses in their first two matches in this tournament have been bad enough to send meme-makers into overdrive.

Hammering a 10-wicket at Pakistan was a confidence breaker last Sunday. A week later, India only got 110/7 in 20 overs against New Zealand and Kane Williamsons’ team won with 33 balls left.

At the post-match presentation, Kohli talked about the side that was anxious. I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball.

The confession came from a man who always took pride in playing audacious and fearless cricket.

No wonder Virender Sehwag criticized the teams’ body language. Very disappointing from India. NZ were great. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection and like a few times in the past New Zealand has pretty much ensured that we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India and time for some serious introspection, he tweeted.

Kohli said the team had learned over the years to play under pressure, but at the T20 World Cup that was not the case.

When you play for the Indian cricket team, you have a lot of expectations; not only from fans, but also from players. So there will always be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years. Anyone who plays for India should embrace it. And if you can handle it together as a team, you will overcome it and we didn’t do that these two games. Just because you’re the Indian team and there are expectations doesn’t mean you’re going to play differently. I think we’re okay, there’s still a lot of cricket to play.

The fact is, if New Zealand defeated Afghanistan, India would be more likely to be housebound. And even if Afghanistan delivers a shock, India will have to win the remaining matches by enough margins to revive a -1.60 run rate.

Toss plays a big part in the matches at this tournament and Kohlis toss luck probably needs divine intervention for a turnaround.

Again, he lost the toss, but India’s batting approach, especially against two New Zealand spinners, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, left a lot to be desired. Together, the two spinners gave away just 32 runs for two wickets. For 10 overs, India couldn’t hit a single four.

This is how the Indian batsmens hit rate went: Ishan Kishan 50, KL Rahul 112.50, Rohit Sharma 100, Kohli 52.94, Rishabh Pant 63.15 and the finisher Hardik Pandya 95.83. Only Ravindra Jadejas 26 not out of 19 balls saved the team from complete humiliation. This was a look back at India’s batting implosion against New Zealand’s spin in their opening match of the 2016 World T20. The MS Dhonis team bounced back to reach the semi-finals. Kohlis’s side, with Dhoni as a mentor, stares into the barrel.

Interestingly enough, when they bowled, the Indian spinners hardly seemed to impress.

At the post-match press conference, Jasprit Bumrah was asked about beating India, and eventually the frustration set in to a stoic veneer. So I clearly felt we wanted to give the pillow, and it was a discussion that we wanted to give the pillow to the bowlers. And that happened.

So I think we went on the attack a little early. And the longer limits really came into play, too. They used their slower balls where they used the wicket to their advantage quite well and they made it difficult for our batters to play the big shots.

The fast bowler was quick to defend his teammates. Because the singles were not on offer, they were playing offensively. There were always high-risk shots. I think that was the summary of what happened today. And that is for everyone to see.

Perhaps India struck in the second half with the dew factor in mind and chose to throw caution to the wind completely, trying to break the shackles. Bumrah somewhat agreed.

I think as a batting unit we tried to do that we know that dew in the second innings plays a huge factor. We tried to give ourselves a kiss.

We wanted to take extra runs that could give us an advantage in the second innings. I think in that process we played a lot of attacking shorts, attacking options. That didn’t work out today.

The team still remains heavily dependent on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in major tournaments. After an excellent test run in England, Rohit suddenly lost his mojo, had an average IPL and came out cheap in the first two games here. Kohli has been through a long skinny patch in various formats and his strike rate against spin in T20Is over the past year and a half is 102. His half-century against Pakistan came in at a strike rate of 116. Today he scored nine from 17 balls. India didn’t help their cause by screwing up their batting order.

To be fair to the Indian cricketers, they have been constantly going from one bio bubble to another and it is not easy for one’s mental health. Absolute. Sometimes you need a break. Sometimes you miss your family. You are on the road for six months. So that’s all in the back of your mind sometimes, Bumrah said.