THN Three Stars: Josi, Markstrom and Barkov steal the focus





Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports If it’s Sunday, it’s time for THN’s Three Stars of the Week. Here are the three most notable players from the past seven days: 3. Alexander Barkov, Florida. The Panthers are one of the most competitive teams in the league, thanks in no small part to Barkov’s phenomenal play. The centerman had three goals and five points in four games this week and Barkov came within one point of winger Jonathan Huberdeau (who also had a stellar week, with one goal and five points) for the team lead. Barkov has tied nine of his ten total points, a positive development for a Panthers team that can defend well – their 1.89 goals – against average puts them third in the NHL in that category – and that can set off a lot of attacks. at. Indeed, in Florida’s first eight games, they scored at least four goals seven times. That is in large part thanks to Barkov. The Panthers are at their most dangerous when he sets the pace, and Barkov did that this week. 2. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary: One of the biggest reasons for the Flames’ early season success is Markstrom’s play, who won games this week against the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers and scored all but one of 94 shots he shot in that week. encountered matches stopped. The 31-year-old Swedish goalkeeper is currently on a run of two shutout games and in six appearances this season has already equaled his career best shutout total of three games (last season with the Flames). Markstrom has benefited from above average efforts from Calgary’s defense and great coaching from Darryl Sutter, and after this week’s production, you get a strong sense that Markstrom will soon set a new personal best for shutouts. He wasn’t good enough last season (like the vast majority of his Flames team-mates), but Markstrom is trying to make up for it the right way – by regularly outperforming his opponents. 1. Roman Josi, Nashville: Josi has been among the cream of the crop in all-round play by a defender for many years, and in three games this week the veteran racked up five assists and six points, while averaging more than 24 minutes of ice time per game. . The Predators won all three games they played this week, and Josi played a key role in each of them. Many hockey analysts (including this one) didn’t have much faith in Nashville this season, but after a small stumble to start the season, the Preds are competitive and tricky for opponents. They will need just as much of a contribution from Josi in the near future as they are about to embark on a six-game road trip that will take them to Calgary, Edmonton, Dallas and St. Louis. If Josi continues his high level of play, the Predators have a chance to win one of those four games, as well as the games they will play against Chicago and Vancouver on this road swing. But this week, Josi gave them everything he could, and it showed.

