Craighead Diocesan team clears way for girls’ cricket revival in South Canterbury

The Craighead Diocesan Year 8 cricket team with their runner-up medals, back row from left, Sienna Wright, Jess Skinner, Meg Ritchie, Alice Orbell, Sophie Kelly, Jaime Linton (coach), front row from left, Lulu O’Sullivan, Camryn Linton, Libby Brown and Charlotte Connolly.

The achievement of an 8th grade Timaru secondary school cricket team helps fuel a resurgence in the growth of girls playing the sport in South Canterbury.

The Craighead Diocesan School team is a relatively new set-up and recently enjoyed success at the two-day regional tournament held at Christchurchs Hagley Park. with the winner heading to the national play-offs.

This achievement was all the more impressive when you consider that only two players knew how to play cricket before the competition started in February.

Craighead reached the 9-a-side intermediate regional playoffs after victories against Ashburton College and Darfield High School.

In the regionals, wins over Christchurch Southern Intermediate and Waimea capped off a 21-point loss to Heaton Intermediate, who had been National Champion for the past several years.

delivered/stuff Craighead Diocesan Year 8 Cricket Teams Camryn Linton played a key role in the bat in the two day trip to Christchurch in the Canterbury Regional Play-offs for the New Zealand Cricket Shield.

Coach Jaime Linton was full of credit for the teams’ efforts against Heaton.

Nice to see how fast they are [the team] developed, how fantastic it was for a team that only had two cricketers [Camryn Linton and Sophie Kelly] in February and beyond to continue and do what they did against Heaton, almost beat them, who have been the national champions for quite a few years, Linton said.

So we got their whole team out, and then we only had three of our wickets down and we had no more overs, we got really close and were within striking distance.

The girls finished second to Heaton, but they left their mark with many comments from Canterbury supporters wanting to see them compete in girls’ cricket on South Island, said team manager Belinda Kelly.

Huge credit goes to Jaime Linton for his coaching, mentoring and belief in this amazing group of girls, and it’s exciting for the future of girls’ cricket in South Canterbury.

Linton said that while the Canterbury and Otago regions were strong, South Canterbury worked hard to develop girls and get good grades.

Locally, we haven’t had a Craighead team as a representative cricket side for a while, Linton said.

They’re a great bunch of girls, and actually I started coaching them in February, and it’s been fantastic.

Actually two girls Camryn and Sophie wanted to team up for the playoffs so they gathered a group of girls and asked me if I could coach them to go to the local South Canterbury tournament and that’s when I got involved.

delivered/stuff The Craighead Diocesan 8th Year Cricket Team poses with the Heaton Intermediate Cricket Team of the Canterbury Regional Playoff winners at Christchurchs Hagley Park.

Linton said the team had paved the way for a first girls team to play under the Pleasant Point banner in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Kelly said they were joined on the Pleasant Point team by five others from the South Canterbury area, which helped increase the number of players at Pleasant Point to 82 juniors.

The girls won their first outing against Twizel, so the future for girls’ cricket is exciting.

Pleasant Point is also looking for an additional field to accommodate the increase in the number, for which funding is sought.

Speaking of the low participation rates in girls’ cricket in the region, Linton believes it only takes a driving force to fuel that passion.

I think you actually need a driving force [referring to the two girls Linton and Kelly], and when you get a group that is excited [to play cricket], that is a motivation in itself, and the coaching and parent guidance finds out about it.