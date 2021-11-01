Sports
Craighead Diocesan team clears way for girls’ cricket revival in South Canterbury
delivered/stuff
The Craighead Diocesan Year 8 cricket team with their runner-up medals, back row from left, Sienna Wright, Jess Skinner, Meg Ritchie, Alice Orbell, Sophie Kelly, Jaime Linton (coach), front row from left, Lulu O’Sullivan, Camryn Linton, Libby Brown and Charlotte Connolly.
The achievement of an 8th grade Timaru secondary school cricket team helps fuel a resurgence in the growth of girls playing the sport in South Canterbury.
The Craighead Diocesan School team is a relatively new set-up and recently enjoyed success at the two-day regional tournament held at Christchurchs Hagley Park. with the winner heading to the national play-offs.
This achievement was all the more impressive when you consider that only two players knew how to play cricket before the competition started in February.
Craighead reached the 9-a-side intermediate regional playoffs after victories against Ashburton College and Darfield High School.
In the regionals, wins over Christchurch Southern Intermediate and Waimea capped off a 21-point loss to Heaton Intermediate, who had been National Champion for the past several years.
Coach Jaime Linton was full of credit for the teams’ efforts against Heaton.
Nice to see how fast they are [the team] developed, how fantastic it was for a team that only had two cricketers [Camryn Linton and Sophie Kelly] in February and beyond to continue and do what they did against Heaton, almost beat them, who have been the national champions for quite a few years, Linton said.
So we got their whole team out, and then we only had three of our wickets down and we had no more overs, we got really close and were within striking distance.
The girls finished second to Heaton, but they left their mark with many comments from Canterbury supporters wanting to see them compete in girls’ cricket on South Island, said team manager Belinda Kelly.
Huge credit goes to Jaime Linton for his coaching, mentoring and belief in this amazing group of girls, and it’s exciting for the future of girls’ cricket in South Canterbury.
Linton said that while the Canterbury and Otago regions were strong, South Canterbury worked hard to develop girls and get good grades.
Locally, we haven’t had a Craighead team as a representative cricket side for a while, Linton said.
They’re a great bunch of girls, and actually I started coaching them in February, and it’s been fantastic.
Actually two girls Camryn and Sophie wanted to team up for the playoffs so they gathered a group of girls and asked me if I could coach them to go to the local South Canterbury tournament and that’s when I got involved.
Linton said the team had paved the way for a first girls team to play under the Pleasant Point banner in South Canterbury on Saturday.
Kelly said they were joined on the Pleasant Point team by five others from the South Canterbury area, which helped increase the number of players at Pleasant Point to 82 juniors.
The girls won their first outing against Twizel, so the future for girls’ cricket is exciting.
Pleasant Point is also looking for an additional field to accommodate the increase in the number, for which funding is sought.
Speaking of the low participation rates in girls’ cricket in the region, Linton believes it only takes a driving force to fuel that passion.
I think you actually need a driving force [referring to the two girls Linton and Kelly], and when you get a group that is excited [to play cricket], that is a motivation in itself, and the coaching and parent guidance finds out about it.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/sport/126813643/craighead-diocesan-team-paves-way-for-revival-of-girls-cricket-in-south-canterbury
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]