Sports
Kontaveit races past Halep in Cluj-Napoca for fourth title of the year
Anett Kontave’s stellar season-ending form has grabbed her more career-best spoils after winning the inaugural Transylvania Open on Sunday.
The number 2 from Estonia defeated the number 1 and home favorite Simona Halep from Romania 6-2, 6-3 to claim the singles title after a solid play of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Kontaveit did not drop a set in the tournament.
By claiming her fourth title of the season (all achieved in the past 10 weeks), Kontaveit takes the last remaining spot in the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, becoming the first player representing Estonia to win the championship at the end. of the year. She is also expected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday’s singles ranking.
Quick Facts: Kontaveit was dominant at the end of this year. She has now won a whopping 26 of her last 28 matches, including her last 10 in a row, including back-to-back titles in Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.
Entering this summer’s hard-court season, Kontaveit had finished 1-6 in the WTA singles finals, with her only title in s-Hertogenbosch in 2017. But the Estonian finally returned to the winner’s circle in Cleveland, the week before the US Open, and that triumph kick-started her impressive piece.
Kontaveit followed with titles in Ostrava and last week in Moscow. Her six finals this year are equal for most on tour with world number 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Static angle: Given their history, Kontaveit had a challenge to take another match win as former world champion Halep had won all three of their previous encounters.
But Kontaveit was not bothered by the lopsided rivalry, despite so much at stake. The Est hit 21 winners against Halep’s nine, taking a whopping 55 percent of points, bringing back Halep’s first serve, leading to five service interruptions.
notable quotes:“I still don’t know what’s going on!” said an excited Kontaveit at her press conference. “Of course I’m incredibly happy that I managed to play really well today and win the final. That was the main focus and I’m really proud of myself that I managed to do that.”
“I believe in myself a little more than I did a few years ago, and I tried to be aggressive, but also stay consistent and not go too much,” Kontaveit said of her first win over Halep. “I think she’s such a good player and I really tried to focus on myself and not think about the three times I lost to her. I just saw it as a new challenge.”
“She absolutely deserved to win the match,” two-time Grand Slam champion Halep said in her press after the match. “I just tried to make it a little longer, but it didn’t work. But a lot of positives this week: to play a final after a difficult year, it’s always welcome. Even if it’s the smaller trophy, It’s a trophy, so I’m happy, I’m happy with the way I played this week.”
On August 17, Anett Kontaveit had a 5 game loss streak after losing to Ons Jabeur in 1R Cincinnati.
Since August 17: Went 26-2, 4 titles, and will rise from number 30 to number 8 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.
The Estonian will make her Top 10 debut on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ItzmYiJgw1
WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 31, 2021
Key moments: After holding a break point and holding it 2-1, Kontaveit took the lead, relying mostly on her powerful forehand to collect the next three games and lead 5-1. Halep took a break back, but it wasn’t enough as Kontaveit broke again to complete the set.
Halep led 2-0 in the second set, but that was shortlived, as Kontaveit hit another forehand winner at baseline to break the 2-2. The Estonian kept hitting her targets precisely, earning another break for 4-2 with a backhand return winner who squared the line.
A rugged Halep made every effort to extend the match, fending off three championship points before holding 5-3 with an ace. However, in the next match, Kontaveit fired off two consecutive forehand winners to rack up three more championship points. A blistering, irreversible serve capped off the win on her first chance.
Bara, Gorgodze claim double title
Romania took home a title on Sunday as homeland hopes Irina Bara won the inaugural Transylvania Open doubles championship alongside Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze.
Unsown Bara and Gorgodze Sharp No.2 Seeds Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands, 4-6, 6-1, [11-9] in an 80-minute upset to take the crown.
It was a milestone for both Bara and Gorgodze as they each won their first WTA title in singles or doubles. Bara, in fact, fought her first WTA final of any kind.
Gorgodze had previously finished second in WTA doubles, alongside Arantxa Rus in Palermo in 2019. Gorgodze and Rus fell to Cornelia Lister and Renata Voracova in that final.
Sources
2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2318807/kontaveit-sweeps-past-halep-in-cluj-napoca-for-fourth-title-of-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]