Kontaveit races past Halep in Cluj-Napoca for fourth title of the year

Anett Kontave’s stellar season-ending form has grabbed her more career-best spoils after winning the inaugural Transylvania Open on Sunday.

The number 2 from Estonia defeated the number 1 and home favorite Simona Halep from Romania 6-2, 6-3 to claim the singles title after a solid play of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Kontaveit did not drop a set in the tournament.

By claiming her fourth title of the season (all achieved in the past 10 weeks), Kontaveit takes the last remaining spot in the Akron WTA Finals in Guadalajara, becoming the first player representing Estonia to win the championship at the end. of the year. She is also expected to make her Top 10 debut in Monday’s singles ranking.

Quick Facts: Kontaveit was dominant at the end of this year. She has now won a whopping 26 of her last 28 matches, including her last 10 in a row, including back-to-back titles in Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

Entering this summer’s hard-court season, Kontaveit had finished 1-6 in the WTA singles finals, with her only title in s-Hertogenbosch in 2017. But the Estonian finally returned to the winner’s circle in Cleveland, the week before the US Open, and that triumph kick-started her impressive piece.

Kontaveit followed with titles in Ostrava and last week in Moscow. Her six finals this year are equal for most on tour with world number 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Static angle: Given their history, Kontaveit had a challenge to take another match win as former world champion Halep had won all three of their previous encounters.

But Kontaveit was not bothered by the lopsided rivalry, despite so much at stake. The Est hit 21 winners against Halep’s nine, taking a whopping 55 percent of points, bringing back Halep’s first serve, leading to five service interruptions.

notable quotes:“I still don’t know what’s going on!” said an excited Kontaveit at her press conference. “Of course I’m incredibly happy that I managed to play really well today and win the final. That was the main focus and I’m really proud of myself that I managed to do that.”

“I believe in myself a little more than I did a few years ago, and I tried to be aggressive, but also stay consistent and not go too much,” Kontaveit said of her first win over Halep. “I think she’s such a good player and I really tried to focus on myself and not think about the three times I lost to her. I just saw it as a new challenge.”

“She absolutely deserved to win the match,” two-time Grand Slam champion Halep said in her press after the match. “I just tried to make it a little longer, but it didn’t work. But a lot of positives this week: to play a final after a difficult year, it’s always welcome. Even if it’s the smaller trophy, It’s a trophy, so I’m happy, I’m happy with the way I played this week.”

On August 17, Anett Kontaveit had a 5 game loss streak after losing to Ons Jabeur in 1R Cincinnati. Since August 17: Went 26-2, 4 titles, and will rise from number 30 to number 8 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals. The Estonian will make her Top 10 debut on Monday. pic.twitter.com/ItzmYiJgw1 WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 31, 2021

Key moments: After holding a break point and holding it 2-1, Kontaveit took the lead, relying mostly on her powerful forehand to collect the next three games and lead 5-1. Halep took a break back, but it wasn’t enough as Kontaveit broke again to complete the set.

Halep led 2-0 in the second set, but that was shortlived, as Kontaveit hit another forehand winner at baseline to break the 2-2. The Estonian kept hitting her targets precisely, earning another break for 4-2 with a backhand return winner who squared the line.

A rugged Halep made every effort to extend the match, fending off three championship points before holding 5-3 with an ace. However, in the next match, Kontaveit fired off two consecutive forehand winners to rack up three more championship points. A blistering, irreversible serve capped off the win on her first chance.

Bara, Gorgodze claim double title

Romania took home a title on Sunday as homeland hopes Irina Bara won the inaugural Transylvania Open doubles championship alongside Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze.

Unsown Bara and Gorgodze Sharp No.2 Seeds Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands, 4-6, 6-1, [11-9] in an 80-minute upset to take the crown.

It was a milestone for both Bara and Gorgodze as they each won their first WTA title in singles or doubles. Bara, in fact, fought her first WTA final of any kind.

Gorgodze had previously finished second in WTA doubles, alongside Arantxa Rus in Palermo in 2019. Gorgodze and Rus fell to Cornelia Lister and Renata Voracova in that final.