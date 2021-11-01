Connect with us

Mamaroneck beats previously unbeaten Scarsdale 2-0

SHRUB OAK They had drawn 0-0 earlier this month.

Four quarters of goalless field hockey expanded to six quarters when Scarsdale, the top seed of Section 1 in Class A, and second seed Mamaroneck entered the half in Sunday’s Class A championship game at Lakeland High School with no goals.

But that wouldn’t last.

Mamaroneck, who had come close to scoring a few times in the first half, scored from a half-broken game on one of the seven penalty corners.

Hannah Rogoff’s incoming pass bounced off, negating the original play, but the ball went to the right and Natalie Mahland was there. Her long, hard, left-to-right shot defeated Raider netminder Angela Hoey, who had multiple goal-denied, brick-wall moments throughout the game.

Mahland’s goal, with 12:32 to go in the third quarter, proved to be the difference in what ended up being a 2-0 Tiger victory.

Mamaroneck celebrates after beating Scarsdale 2-0 to win the Section 1 Class A Field Hockey Championship game at Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak on October 31, 2021.

Turning point

Mahland’s goal was the turning point in the game and gave Mamaroneck a boost, who must have been frustrated at doing everything right except scoring in the first half.

Player of the game

Mahland shared the top honors with Rogoff, who gave the Tigers a welcome cushion and scored with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

By the numbers

Rogoff’s goal was a beauty as she stepped in front of a Raider defender to get to a Mahland drive that went just to the left of the net. She returned the ball to the right and inside.

