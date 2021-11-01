Sports
Mamaroneck beats previously unbeaten Scarsdale 2-0
SHRUB OAK They had drawn 0-0 earlier this month.
Four quarters of goalless field hockey expanded to six quarters when Scarsdale, the top seed of Section 1 in Class A, and second seed Mamaroneck entered the half in Sunday’s Class A championship game at Lakeland High School with no goals.
But that wouldn’t last.
Mamaroneck, who had come close to scoring a few times in the first half, scored from a half-broken game on one of the seven penalty corners.
Hannah Rogoff’s incoming pass bounced off, negating the original play, but the ball went to the right and Natalie Mahland was there. Her long, hard, left-to-right shot defeated Raider netminder Angela Hoey, who had multiple goal-denied, brick-wall moments throughout the game.
Mahland’s goal, with 12:32 to go in the third quarter, proved to be the difference in what ended up being a 2-0 Tiger victory.
Turning point
Mahland’s goal was the turning point in the game and gave Mamaroneck a boost, who must have been frustrated at doing everything right except scoring in the first half.
Player of the game
Mahland shared the top honors with Rogoff, who gave the Tigers a welcome cushion and scored with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.
By the numbers
Rogoff’s goal was a beauty as she stepped in front of a Raider defender to get to a Mahland drive that went just to the left of the net. She returned the ball to the right and inside.
“The ball bounced for us. She had her stick in the right place,” said Mamaroneck coach John Savage, noting that the goal marked Rogoff’s team-leading 26th of the season.
Scarsdale, a team known for speed and going undefeated, came into the Mamaroneck end much more frequently in the second half, but never got a shot at Tiger keeper Jane McNally.
Hoey, who held the game scoreless late in the first half with three consecutive saves (two after hitting the ground to stop the first shot), made 12 saves for the Raiders, who finished the season 16-1-2 .
Hoey also made a fine stop and attack to close a fourth quarter chance from Ava Gristina, who had gotten a half step on two defenders and was sprinting on goal.
Deadlocks at the top: After Lakeland, Scarsdale achieves another strong result by tying Mamaroneck
Most recent rankings: Ties create a tangle at the top of the best of Section 1
Hornet Raider tie: In a memorable battle between top teams, No. 3 Scarsdale No. 1 Lakeland ties 1-1
quotation marks
Mamaroneck showed much more offense on Sunday than in the 0-0 draw with Scarsdale earlier this month. During that game, McNally had nine saves and Hoey three.
Mahland laughed when she said her team had been working on the sweep shot where she scored “100,000 times (in practice) and now it finally works.”
“We played our game in the second half,” said Scarsdale coach Lauren Barton. “(The way we played in the first half) wasn’t for a lack of effort, a lack of desire or a lack of heart. In some games you just aren’t in a groove in the first half.”
“We had great moments in general. We just didn’t finish. It’s a shame,” said senior Hoey.
Pointing to Scarsdale, Savage, whose teams won section titles in 2017 and 2018 after losing to Scarsdale in 2016, said. “It’s a great team, a great program and a great coach.”
“We definitely looked better (than during the scoreless draw),” added Savage, explaining that his team was more consistent on Sunday. That and the victory stemmed from one thing, he admitted.
“They wanted it,” said Savage, who described his defenders, midfielders and penalty corner team as “amazing”.
“I think we all played for each other,” Rogoff said.
“Nobody wanted the season to end today,” Mahland added.
Next one
Mamaroneck, now 16-2-1, will play Section 9 Champion Kingston at Rondout Valley High School in Accord on Sunday for the Class A regional title.
