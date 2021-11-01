10 takeaways from the Patriots’ victory over the Chargers

The New England Patriots took a big win in Los Angeles yesterday, beating the Chargers with a final score of 27-24. Now at 4-4, they are finally back at .500 for the first time since early September.

Here are my 10 takeaways from the Patriots’ fourth win of the season.

1. Mac Jones Doesn’t Look Sharp: Yes, it was a win, but Mac Jones wasn’t very good on Sunday. In fact, he had what I would consider his worst game as a pro. He finished with just over a 50 percent completion rate and was high and far on some passes. His overthrows were approaching double digits and he missed a number of key passes throughout the game.

That said, with the team seven points ahead late in the game, Jones racked up a 14-play, 54-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes and extended the lead to double digits. Even after struggling the entire match, he was still able to lead the charge on that long drive to thaw the game.

All in all, it was a tough game for the rookie. That will happen. What’s important is that Jones can push through the mistakes and make plays to win the trajectory. He’ll need to constantly improve, but sometimes the defense and/or special teams can steal one for the Patriots like they did against the Chargers, and it’s good to see him doing enough to seal the win at the end .

2. Helping Special Teams: After some trouble with special teams early in the season, the Patriots got some help for their third unit on Sunday. Not only did Nick Folk go 4-for-4 on field goals, but Jake Bailey put the Chargers in deep twice (although he did poke one at the end of the first half). Gunner Olszewski also added 80 yards to punt returns, helping the Patriots win the field position battle all day.

It was nice to see New England finally win the special teams competition, having struggled unusually in that area earlier this season.

3. Calling in the red zone is questionable: The Patriots left some serious points on the board on Sunday, in part because of their play-calling in the red zone. They were able to run over the Chargers, but when they got into the red area, they ran off. Instead, they decided to throw way too often, which led to them being stopped at the 1-yard line in the second quarter and also settling for field goals multiple times.

I know a few of them were out of 30, but that’s still a score range and they couldn’t do anything when they got there. The Patriots need to let Josh McDaniels call some better plays in the red zone if they want to keep winning.

4. Adrian Phillips Has His Revenge Game: Adrian Phillips played against his old team at the Patriots twice in two years. He played well in 2020 but was dominant this year. He gave Justin Herbert both his interceptions and took one back for a touchdown, giving the Patriots the lead late in the fourth quarter. Phillips has been one of the best players in the New England defense this season and he played his best game of the year on a day when the team really needed it.

5. The pass rush looks very good: Matthew Judon is great. He had 1.5 sacks and added about 6000 pressure to Justin Herbert. He and Christian Barmore, who shared a bag with Judon, turn out to be a very dynamic duo that goes after the passer-by. Herbert seemed to be under almost constant pressure, and that certainly affected his performance. Having a good pass rush makes your defense significantly better, and the Patriots defense has done a really good job of chasing the passer lately.

6. NKeal Harry Loves Los Angeles: Last year, NKeal Harry had some big catches in two games at SoFi Stadium. He did it again on Sunday. The former first-round draft pick wasn’t overly dominant, and he only had two receptions for 30 yards, but they were both contested catches using good body control and positioning to land with the football. Harry is not a dominant player, but if he can continue making catches like he did this weekend, other teams will have to respect his ability to come down with those balls.

7. Damien Harris Keeps Running Well: Damien Harris finished the game with just 80 yards of rushing and a touchdown, but he also had to recall a few long runs due to penalties. The third-year-back continued to run hard week after week and his clumsy problems seem to have passed him by at this point in the season.

Harris has now scored a touchdown in four straight games, and with JJ Taylor doing well last week and Rhamondre Stevenson doing well this week, the Patriots run game has a chance to really dominate as this season progresses.

8. Bill Belichick vs Justin Herbert: Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Hes just had enough of the Patriots, though.

Herbert posted the two worst ratings and two worst completion rates of his career against New England. He never looked at ease on Sunday and it led to him wrestling again against the Patriots. A lot of people, myself included, have questioned the coaching at times this season, but there’s no doubt about it: The Patriots out-coached the Chargers on Sunday and it led to them taking the road win.

9. A Note on the Duty Officer: I’m not going to sit here and complain too much about the duty because you can’t blame them for what happens on the pitch. However, since the Patriots won on Sunday, I think I’ll spend at least some time complaining. There were several games that I just can’t believe there are no penalties, two of which are played back-to-back on the goal line. The first was the flag that was picked up; the crew on duty said that because Hunter blocked Henry it was OK, which makes absolutely no sense as you are still not allowed to hold the attacking player.

Then Jerry Tillery decided he would take a free shot at Mac Jones after the whistles were blown and everyone had stopped. No flag was thrown for whatever reason. It was the fourth goal and would have given the Patriots a first loss and four more chances to punch it in.

Later in the game, it appeared that Kyle Van Noy had been held in the end zone, which would have been a safety. However, even after a challenge from Bill Belichick, it was the decision that the penalty-worthy hold did not take place in the end zone. This helped the Patriots in the end, of course, as Adrian Phillips would have a pick-six just a few plays after the missed safety.

As is always the case, the umpires missed calls on both sides, but there were some calls that would have really helped the Patriots that weren’t made this week, a few of which were pretty obvious.

10. It’s A New Season: The Patriots are at .500 . for the first time since beating the .500 New York Jets in week 2, and they suddenly have some hope about where they are going. They dominated last week’s rematch against the Jets, but we dismissed it all as unimportant due to the quality of the opponent.

Now the Patriots followed up on that blowout with a win against one of the best teams in the AFC. They have some games to win and have a chance to make some noise towards the end of this season. With this team 2-4 after a disappointing overtime loss for the Dallas Cowboys, there were a lot of questions and concerns.

Now they have won two in a row and seem to set the ship right at the perfect moment. Next up is a very winable match against another QB who has fought the Patriots, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. Of course it will also be against a good defense with a highly motivated Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots will try to improve to 5-4, which would set them a winning record for the first time since Week 3 of last season.

