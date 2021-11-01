T20 World Cup | Indian batters again fail to fire, tamely surrender to New Zealand





Sodhi gives himself a birthday present with a Man-of-the-Match performance; Boult scalp three; chasing a target of 111, Kiwis romp home with 33 balls left



India went from bad to worse when it suffered a humiliating defeat to New Zealand in Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After the Men in Blue finished with an underscored total of 110 for seven, the Black Caps went on to an eight wicket victory with 33 balls left. The second loss in as many games, after Pakistan’s 10-wicket mauling the previous Sunday, jeopardized the teams’ chances of reaching the semi-finals. Accurate While the Kiwi bowlers were extremely accurate, the Indian batters were all out at sea, both against the three-pace pace attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne and the spin duo of left-armer Mitchell Santner and leggie Ish Sodhi, who celebrated his 29th birthday. . Even after changing batting order Ishan Kishan, who replaced the injured Suryakumar Yadav (back cramp), opened with KL Rahul pushing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Nos. 3 and 4, India couldn’t get going after being asked to hit . Failing to pierce the holes, the batters of the highest order tried to free the ropes and found the fielders in the deep end almost every time. Power (less) play It was 35 for two in the PowerPlay and the nine-over passage in the middle saw the team add just 38 for the loss of three wickets. That the Indians failed to score a limit for 71 balls from the sixth over to the 17th reflected the dominance of the Kiwi bowlers. Kohlis men reached the three-digit mark, thanks to Ravindra Jadejas’ cameo. New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell, seeing the opportunity to improve the Net Run Rate, went after the Indian bowlers. Mitchell’s aggressive knock and a strange captaincy by Kohli. There was no attempt to pressure the batters to make mistakes, leaving the chasing team in cruise control. While Jasprit Bumrah was the lone wicket taker and picked up both scalps, Hardik Pandya bowled a few overs. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway sent home the Kiwis, pushing the captains to Shardul Thakur’s straight leg, ending India’s agony.

