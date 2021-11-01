Newcastle United transfer rumours: Ajax coach Erik ten Hag on the radar | Football news

All the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from Newcastle United as the takeover of the club in the north-east 300m has been completed, with a Saudi Arabia-led consortium ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the Magpies .

Steve Bruce stayed in his role for the first game of the new era – a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham that marked his 1,000th game as manager – but eventually left the club after much speculation a few days later.

Talks are now over who will replace him at Tyneside – as well as who could sign the Magpies when the January transfer window reopens for business.

Ten Hag, Fonseca, Simeone and Rooney: Which managers is Newcastle associated with?

Newcastle’s new owners will have to launch a compelling charm offensive to lure Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to Tyneside (Sunday Mirror, October 31st).

Newcastle will accelerate the process of appointing a new manager and sports director following the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of the club worth £305 million (Sunday Times, October 31st).

John Terry was supported in betting to become Newcastle’s next manager and is now in the top five in the market (The sun, 30 October).

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill understands Luis Campos is one of the names under consideration to become Newcastle sporting director following the 300m acquisition of the club by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.



Newcastle be willing to make Erik Ten Hag one of the highest paid managers in the Premier League. The report says Toon’s new owners have polled the Dutchman to replace Steve Bruce, but despite the root of a reported £6million a year post-tax salary, Ten Hag is apparently reluctant to leave Ajax (Daily mail, October 28).

Newcastle has to offer Paulo Fonseca £6 million a season after impressing Amanda Staveley in an interview (daily telegram, 22 October). Fonseca has emerged as a contender for the Newcastle leadership role (Sky Sports News, October 20). The former Roma manager has held talks with Newcastle’s board of directors (The times, 21st of October).

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez is interested in returning to the Premier League to lead Newcastle, according to reports (The sun, 22 October).

Eddie Howe and Lucien Favre are considered to be one of the other candidates for the job in Newcastle (Sky Sports News, 21st of October). How is in talks with Newcastle (the mirror, 19 October).

Newcastle plans shockwave for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and also wants the sporting director of the club Andrea Berta (The sun, October 20).

Former Newcastle defender Ryan Taylor believes the club should appoint another English manager to replace Steve Bruce and believes the new owners should approach Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.



Antonio Contea has reportedly turned down the chance to take over from Newcastle manager as he awaits the Man Utd role becoming available (The sun, October 20).

Newcastle have reportedly recorded Wayne Rooney on their executive shortlist amid doubts about Steve Bruce’s future at St James’ Park (Daily Star, 19 October).

Newcastle will step up the search for a new manager this week with Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai emery emerging as leading contenders to replace Steve Bruce (The Times, October 18).

Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabian property reportedly clashing over whether or not to make Frank Lampard their next manager (Daily Express, October 15). Lampard is a key contender to replace Bruce as Newcastle manager (The Sun and Daily Telegraph, October 12), just like former Dortmund manager Lucien Favre (Daily Telegram, 12 October).

Rafa Benitez doesn’t want to leave Everton to return as Newcastle manager, even though he was the new owners’ ideal candidate for the role (Daily Telegram, October 15).

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly distanced himself from a potential job at Newcastle due to his ambition to become manager of France (Daily star, October 15).

And Newcastle’s new owners are reportedly queuing up Antero Henrique become the new sporting director of the club (foot merchandise, 12 October).

Newcastle owners had also reportedly been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become sporting director (Daily Telegram, 11 October).

Actor and Newcastle supporter Robson Green says he is delighted that the club’s takeover has been completed and believes the investment has given the city hope.



rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also reportedly on the list to support Newcastle boss Bruce (Daily Telegram, October 8).

Brendan Rodgers has no interest in talking to Newcastle about the possibility of taking over the manager’s position (Sky Sports News, October 13).

What about sports director? Geremi to return? Overmars linked Former Newcastle midfielder Geremi has thrown in his hat to become the club’s new sporting director (Daily Express, 29 October). Marc Overmars is in talks with Newcastle about becoming the Toon’s director of football (Sunday Mirror, the 24th of October).

Which players are linked?

Newcastle are reportedly willing to meet Aaron Ramsey’s huge wage demands as the club’s new owners plan their first tent signing (Daily Express, 30 October).

Tottenham could leave Dele Allic leaves the club as early as January and there is likely to be interest in Newcastle United’s English midfielder (The sun, 30 October).

Newcastle’s new owners look to Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr as a potential first new signing in January, but the Hornets seem determined to hold onto their greatest asset. (Daily mail, 29 October).

Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of signing Eden Hazard in January with the Belgian striker struggling for playing time at the Bernabeu. (Daily mail, 29 October).

Newcastle want to bring Wolves defender Conor Coady to the club in January (sun on sunday, the 24th of October)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on Newcastle United’s list of potential targets under their new Saudi Arabian ownership (Daily Telegram, 21st of October).

Life after Steve Bruce at Newcastle United could start with signing Ousmane Dembele, according to reports (Daily mail, 21st of October).

Fiorentina on the verge of giving up striker’s contract extension Dusan Vlahovic, potentially sparking a transfer battle between Spurs and Newcastle as early as January (The Sun October 18).

Newcastle United have a transfer budget of just £50m in January, despite having room for a further £140m under Financial Fair Play rules (Sunday Telegraph, October 17).

Newcastle supporters warned not to expect Erling Haaland and other superstars to come to the club despite their newfound purchasing power (Daily Star on Sunday, October 17).

Newcastle reportedly follows Niklas Sule and Philippe Coutinho while they want to flex their new financial muscles (The sun, October 15).

Newcastle will fight it out with Manchester United and Chelsea for English midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham (The Daily Express, 14 October).

The Magpies are said to be in regular contact with Chelsea striker’s agents Timo Werner (The sun, 14 October).

Newcastle hopes to bring in a fallen Barcelona defender Clemens Lenglet in January (Sport, October 13).

Newcastle is aiming for a transfer for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in January despite being absent from a long-term injury (Daily star, October 13).

Image:

Timo Werner has reportedly been offered to Newcastle



Newcastle are planning a massive transfer attack Manchester United with allegedly four outcasts in his sights (The Sun, 11 October).

Newcastle would keep an eye on ex-Arsenal midfielder’s situation Aaron Ramseand (Daily to express, 11 October).

Newcastle plans possible moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly, according to the (daily mirror, October 10).

Newcastle would like to sign PSG forward Mauro Icardi, although both Spurs and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the player (Post on Sunday, October 10); Icardi will turn down the chance to join the Newcastle United revolution because his wife Wanda Nara doesn’t want to move out of Paris (The sun, 14 October)

Image:

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly interesting for Newcastle



Newcastle are interested in bringing Burnley‘s James Tarkowski and Manchester United‘s Lingard to St James’ Park in January (daily express, October 9).

Lingard, 28 – who played on loan at West Ham towards the end of last season – has only started once this season for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men, while Tarkowski, also 28, has no contract in the summer but is reportedly a has a contract. gentleman’s agreement to leave in the winter window if a suitable offer comes in.

Newcastle supporters want the club to make it Aaron Ramsey their first big-money signing after the Saudi takeover was completed. (The sun, October 9

Demba Ba has offered to come out of retirement to play for Newcastle United’s new owners. (Daily star, October 9

Philippe CoutinhoIt is reported that Newcastle representatives have already contacted the new Newcastle owners to find out if there is any interest in their client (Daily mirror, October 9).