Sports
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares take title in St. Petersburg | ATP tour
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares ended their strong week at the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday with their second tour-level trophy of the season.
The front-runners dropped just one set on their way to the title, beating Andrey Golubev and Hugo Nys 6-3, 6-4 in the championship game.
With their win, Murray and Soares have cemented their hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. They are currently eighth in the FedEx ATP Doubles Team Rankings and in the final qualifying spot for the season finale.
The chances of reaching Turin get bigger every game we win, so that’s good, said Murray. I think we are more than 500 points ahead of the team behind us. But if you win the tournament in Paris, it’s 1000 points, so even though we’re in a good position, we still need to go to Paris and have a good week there.
Murray and Soares broke three times and effectively closed the net against Golubev and Nys to secure the win after 81 minutes. It was the first meeting between the teams, with Golubev and Nys competing for the fourth time this week.
I think the conditions here are appropriate for my return home, Soares said. The ball doesn’t move much and I like these conditions and we’ve had a good week too, so that helps too. I think in general we are a dangerous combination.
The British-Brazilian duo have now won 12 tour-level titles as a team. Earlier this season, Murray and Soares triumphed at the Great Ocean Road Open in their first tournament together since Roland Garros in 2019.
