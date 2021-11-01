Tottenham fire manager Nuno Espirito Santo after gloomy record





Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as Tottenham manager after just 17 games in charge. the club announced on Monday. The news comes after a horrific run of results for Spurs since the start of the 2021-22 season, including a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in which they failed to get a shot on goal and Nuno was booed by his own fans. In total, Spurs have won eight of Nuno’s 17 games as manager. – Ogden: With Nuno gone, the search for the next Tuchel continues

The Spurs also lost in the Premier League to London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham United. They topped the Premier League in August after winning their first three games, but the loss to United was their fifth in the league and they are now 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. Under Nuno, Spurs have scored just nine goals in 10 league appearances and the club have the worst goal difference (-7) after bottom clubs Norwich City and Newcastle. Nuno also struggled to make the most of England striker Harry Kane, who had failed to negotiate a departure from the club during the closing season. Kane, last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals, has scored just once in nine league appearances this season. "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we had to make this decision," said Fabio Paratici, Spurs football director. "Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them all the best for the future." The Spurs, finalists of the Champions League in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League, UEFA's new third-tier competition. They are third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse Arnhem, with just one win from three games before their next game against Vitesse on Thursday. Nuno was appointed Spurs manager in June, but was not the club's first choice to succeed Jose Mourinho after his resignation in April. Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca, Brendan Rodgers, Julian Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag were all associated with the vacancy before Nuno got the job. Nuno joined Spurs after four seasons with Wolves, where they were promoted to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and maintained their top club status for three seasons. Previously, he was also manager of Valencia and Porto.

