Virat Kohli interview, India loses to New Zealand, reaction, highlights, Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli says the weight of expectation cannot be used as an excuse for their T20 World Cup flop, instead describing his country’s defeat as bizarre and without courage.

After being sent off to bat by New Zealand, India crawled from their 20 overs to 7-110.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said India was discovered playing cricket in 2010 and that it has achieved tremendous success in white ball cricket for years.

The astute cricket broadcaster Harsha Bhogle was one of many who were taken aback by India’s tactics, where they managed to get just six limits in their first 17 overs and not one between seven and 15.

Moments after their crushing eight-wicket loss, their second of the tournament, which puts them on the brink of a surprise early exit, Kolhi also spoke of his surprise at their failure to extract momentum from their innings.

I thought, to be very honest and bold, I don’t think we were brave enough with the bat or the ball, Kohli told Bhogle.

With the ball of course we didn’t have much to play with but we just weren’t brave enough in our body language when we took the field and New Zealand had better intensity, better body language and put pressure on us from the first over and put that continues through the innings.

Every time we felt like taking a chance, we lost a wicket. That happens in T20 cricket, but it’s usually the result of that bit of hesitation with the bat when you feel like you should go for the shot or not.

While England are the number 1 of the T20 side, India was the absolute favorite for the tournament after their performance in the Test arena and after hosting another IPL tournament.

But Kohli said the weight of expectation couldn’t be used as an excuse.

There’s only one way to play T20 cricket, you have to be optimistic, you have to be positive, take calculated risks and that’s what this is about, said Kohli, who managed to score just nine of 17 and one of six batters from the top was six who faced more than 10 balls.

Just because you are the Indian cricket team and there are expectations doesn’t mean you start playing for the format differently. I think we need to break away from that a little bit and pull out of it and be proud of performing for the team. As long as people want that, I’m fine with it.

There is a lot of cricket to play in this tournament and something we should all look forward to and the team should definitely look forward to it and go out with a positive spirit.

Kohli added little more about India’s tactics, as well as his, as India had sent Jasprit Bumrah for their post-match press conference.

That’s not unprecedented, while Ish Sodhi also faced the media in place of New Zealander Kane Williamson, who sent his country home with 33* after his spinners captivated India.

As an athlete you have many days in cricket. Some days will be good and some days will be bad, Bumrah, who took the only two wickets to fall in the New Zealand innings, told reporters.

All these things are always part of a cricketer’s life. Try to stay in the moment, analyze what went wrong, what went right and try to move forward. That’s the only way you can progress in this game.

The world-class fast bowler added: In the second innings when we were bowling, the length ball didn’t hold, while in the first innings the pick and pulls didn’t come off when they were bowling length balls and making shots was difficult.