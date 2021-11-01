Blue Raiders post solid doubles and singles at three-day Louisville Classic





MURFREESBORO, Tennessee. The Middle Tennessee women’s tennis team put in plenty of solid performances this weekend at the three-day Louisville Classic at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The Blue Raiders took on host Louisville, as well as Ball State and DePaul. On Friday, the Blue Raiders opened the tournament with the doubles against Louisville. Muskan Gupta and Lilly-Sophie Schmidt took a 6-4 win over Louisville’s Rhea Verma and Tatiana Simova. Middle Tennessee closed the day with singles against Ball State. Schmidt took her second win of the day, taking a straight win over Ball State’s Elena Malykh, 6-4, 6-2. The Blue Raiders continued on Saturday with Noelle Mauro and Lee Barnard picking up an impressive 6-2 win over Ball State’s Emma Peeler and Hannah Davies. Middle Tennessee then matched Louisville in doubles. Gupta and Schmidt secured a hard-fought 7-5 fight against Louisville’s Chelsea Sawyer and Dina Chaika. The Blue Raiders ended the day with a trio of singles wins against DePaul. Gupta took a dominant straight-set victory over the Blue Demons’ Eleanor Nobbs, 6-2, 6-0. Zani Barnard also took an impressive straight-set win over the Blue Demons, beating Maddie Yergler, 6-3, 6-1. Noelle Mauro secured Blue Raiders’ third singles win in a three-set thriller, taking the win after a super tiebreak against DePaul’s Kaya Rand, 6-7(3), 7-5, 10-4. HEAD TENNIS COACH WOMEN TAYO BAILEY-DUVALL IN THIS WEEKEND “This weekend we focused on growth with an emphasis on full confidence and focused throughout the game. While the number of wins may not reflect this, we have done really well in these areas. With the fall more dominated by improvements to preparation for the spring , will reap the success in the fall by growing these matches. We competed very well against some quality teams and came out with some solid doubles wins and well-fought singles matches. We are looking forward to join our fall season next weekend Stetson as we continue to focus on growth with the expectation of taking home some victories.” LOOKING FORWARD The Blue Raiders will wrap up their fall season next week as they travel to Deland, Florida to compete in the Stetson Invite at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6. LOUISVILLE CLASSIC RESULTS Louisville, Kentucky | Bass-Rudd Tennis Center | Oct 29-31 Friday

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisville Doubles 1. Muskan Gupta / Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​final. Rhea Verma/Tatiana Simova (LOU) 6-4

2. Beats Andrea Di Palma/Chelsea Sawyer (LOU). Noelle Mauro / Lee Barnard (MTW) ​​6-2 Middle Tennessee vs. DePaul doubles 1. Yuliya Kizelbasheva / Lenka Antonijevic (DEP) beats. Lee Barnard / Zani Barnard (MTW) ​​6-3

2. Eleanor Nobbs/Marija Jovicic (DEP) def. Muskan Gupta / Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​6-0 Middle Tennessee vs. Ball State Singles 1. Jessica Braun (BSU) defeats. Muskan Gupta (MTW) ​​6-3, 6-3

2. Amy Kaplan (BSU) beats. Lee Barnard (MTW) ​​6-4, 6-3

3. Defeats Maria Polishchuk (BSU). Zani Barnard (MTW) ​​6-3, 6-0

4. Hannah Davies (BSU) beats. Noelle Mauro (MTW) ​​6-1, 6-1

5. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​final. Elena Malykh (BSU) 6-4, 6-2 Saturday

Middle Tennessee vs. Ball State Doubles 1. Noelle Mauro / Lee Barnard (MTW) ​​final. Emma Peeler/Hannah Davies (BSU) 6-2

2. Jessica Braun/Livia Lukacs (BSU) beats. Muskan Gupta / Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​7-5 Middle Tennessee vs. Louisville Doubles 1. Rhea Verma / Andrea Di Palma (LOU) beats. Noelle Mauro / Lee Barnard (MTW) ​​6-0

2. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt / Muskan Gupta (MTW) ​​final. Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) 7-5

3. Beats Joy Callwood/Tyra Richardson (LOU). Ella Hazelbaker/Isabelle Behrman (BSU) 6-1 (Extra match) Middle Tennessee vs. DePaul Singles 1. Defeats Yulia Kizelbasheva (DEP). Lee Barnard (MTW) ​​6-1, 6-1

2. Muskan Gupta (MTW) ​​final. Eleanor Nobbs (DEP) 6-2, 6-0

3. Zani Barnard (MTW) ​​final. Maddie Yergler (DEP) 6-3, 6-1

4. Valentina Martin (DEP) defeats. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​6-1, 2-6, 10-8

5. Noelle Mauro (MTW) ​​final. Kaya Rand (DEP) 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-4 Sunday

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisville Singles 1. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) beats. Zani Barnard (MTW) ​​6-4, 6-0

2. Rhea Verma (LOU) def. Muskan Gupta (MTW) ​​6-3, 3-6, 10-8

3. Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) beats. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTW) ​​4-6, 6-2, 10-5

4. Tyra Richardson (LOU) defeats. Noelle Mauro (MTW) ​​4-6, 6-1, 10-1

