North Branford Volleyball ends with a win; Field hockey ready for coastlines





By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 10/31/2021 7:58 PM EST

Volleyball for girls The North Branford girls’ volleyball team faced East Haven last week for the final game of the 2021 campaign. On October 27, the Thunderbirds played a road game against the Yellowjackets, taking a 3-1 victory over East Haven High School. North Branford finished the season with an overall record of 6-14. North Branford defeated East Haven behind set scores of 25-22, 25-27, 26-19 and 25-20. Senior Kate Melillo had 20 digs for North Branford in the win. Senior Makenna Stone finished the game with 19 assists, while fellow senior Tara Cassista had six kills with three aces for the T-Birds. Field hockey The North Branford hockey team played a road game against Branford in the final game of the regular season last week. The T-Birds took a 1-0 defeat to the Hornets to finish the regular season with a 12-2-2 record. Branford scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter and went on to win. Head Coach Babby Nuhn said senior Samantha Helwig played a good game in the net for North Branford. Coach Nuhn also complimented senior Mia Oliverio and sophomore Lindsey Onofrio’s play in the game. North Branford is the #2 seed in the Shoreline Conference Tournament, opening the draw by facing #3 Old Saybrook in the semifinals on November 1 (after press time). With a win, the T-Birds would play against the winner of No. 1 Valley Regional and No. 4 Westbrook-Old Lyme in the Shoreline Finals at the Indian River Complex in Clinton. After Shorelines, North Branford will compete in the Class S State Tournament that begins on Monday, November 8 and continues through the finals at Wethersfield High School on Saturday, November 20. american football The North Branford football team hosted the Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA) Co-op squad for a Pequot Conference game at Colafati Field on Oct. 29. The Thunderbirds took a 50-14 against SMSA and set their record at 2-4 on the season. North Branford will face Windsor Locks-Suffield-East Granby (0-6) for a Pequot Conference game on Friday, November 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Suffield High School. boys soccer The North Branford boys’ soccer team suffered two defeats in the final week of the season. The T-Birds lost games to Hale-Ray and Platt Tech last week to finish with a record 0-16 on the year. North Branford took a 6-1 road loss from Hale-Ray on October 25. Two days later, the T-Birds organized Platt Tech and dropped a 5-1 decision in their season finale. girls soccer The North Branford girls’ soccer team played a road game against Hale-Ray last week in the final game of the 2021 season. The T-Birds took a 6-0 defeat to Hale-Ray to finish the year with a record 0-16 .

