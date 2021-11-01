Pickleball proves to be a success with league debut teams | the examiner





Sports, Local Sports, Ali Wheatley, Greg Porter, Dasha Nepustilova, Annette Sheete, Robbie Cooper, Declan Etherington The most unique sport you’ve probably yet to discover has revived the famed North-South rivalry in the inaugural Pickleball team competition. Held at the Elphin Sports Center this weekend, ‘Picklers’ picked up their paddles and put on their sweatbands to put it all on the line for regional pride. Good numbers came to the center to watch the Picklers battle it out with one team, including a grandson and grandmother, who made their family proud. Pickleball Tasmania secretary Melissa Carlton said she was impressed with the game’s debut. “South was successful in the North-South showdown, but it was a pretty close result,” she said. “The North team did particularly well in the men’s and women’s doubles, so that was actually very close between the north and the south. The men’s doubles in particular were pretty strong, the south eventually won, but it was some incredible rallies and the was certainly not easy for the South team to walk away with the points, he lowered the net, used a punched ball and some paddles. The obscure sport, which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, has risen to great heights since the founding of the state’s first pickleball club – Kingborough – in 2019. READ MORE : Lightning strikes at last in state competition Carlton said this year had seen an unprecedented growth in interest from the sport. “We knew there was a lot of interest was, we didn’t really expect such a significant increase in the number of people playing e across the industry, it’s been really positive,” she said. After the tournament’s success this year, spectators can look forward to another North and South battle next year. “Following the interest from the State Championships and the North and South Challenge, those two events will be firmly on the calendar next year,” Carlton said. “It’s one of those great sports that’s very warm, very inclusive and very welcoming to [new] players to have a hit.” Our journalists work hard to bring local, up-to-date news to the community. Here’s how you can continue to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/ff27c5cd-fc9f-4e6b-839c-3faaf99a29ef.jpg/r12_267_4987_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg PHOTOS

