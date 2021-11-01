Sports
Agra lawyers refuse to defend Kashmiri students accused of celebrating Paks cricket victory against India
Three Kashmiri Students Study At Raja Balwant Singh College in Agra were charged with sedition and arrested after allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in a… T20 World Cup cricket match last week.
The students were allegedly harassed by members of the BJP youth wing when they were brought to court on Thursday.
Now an organization of lawyers from Agra has decided not to defend the three students in court.
IMAGES OF OMAR ABDULLAH BURNT
In response to this decision, former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, tweeted expressing that he felt the lawyer’s decision not to provide legal aid to the arrested students was wrong. He also stated that the college board had given the students a clean slate and that the police action against them was just victimization.
The behavior of the lawyers is unacceptable and the role of the police is highly suspicious. With polls around the corner instead of making friends with Kashmiri students, those in power are happier using them as political cannon fodder.
Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 29, 2021
The university’s board has denied allegations that the students had uttered pro-Pakistani slogans as they celebrated the cricket teams’ victory.
Outraged by Omar Abdullah’s tweets, lawyers from Agra burned his effigies outside the Agra Civil Court on Saturday. The representatives of the local police and the district administration were present.
A senior lawyer said the Agra Advocates Association, the District Bar Association Cooperation Committee and the lawyers of the BJP Law and Legal Department gathered in court on Saturday under the auspices of the Young Advocates Association. They then burned effigies of Kashmiri leaders who had supported the accused students, the lawyer said.
WHAT HAVE THE LAWYERS SAY?
Nitin Verma, division president of the Youth Advocates Association, said the Kashmiri students studying at RBS College had engaged in anti-national activities. The association has decided that the lawyers associated with the Sangh will not provide legal aid to these students, he said.
Sunil Sharma, president of the Agra Advocates Association, said the lawyer community is unhappy with these students. Krishna Murari Maheshwari, general secretary of the District Bar Association, and Umesh Verma, district chair of the BJP Law and Legal Department, said any lawyer who chooses to defend the students will be opposed by these groups.
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO REFUSE LEGAL AID’
Commenting on this decision by lawyers, a senior lawyer said on condition of anonymity: In 2010, a Supreme Court judge of Judge Markandeya Katju and Judge Gyan Sudha Mishra had issued an injunction at the bars across the country in which she had condemned the growing trend of lawyers’ associations passing resolutions for one reason or another against the appearance of certain suspects. The court ruled that lawyers and their associations cannot refuse to appear before the accused, be they terrorists, rapists or murderers, because such refusal is contrary to the Constitution, the standards of the Bar Association and the principles of the Bhagavad Gita.
The advocates added that it is the right of every citizen and non-citizen living in India to obtain legal aid and cannot be denied this right. When a lawyer handles a client’s case, their sole job is to do justice to the client. It is not up to the lawyer to decide whether the client is guilty or innocent. If a lawyer cannot handle the case, he can refuse but not force other lawyers not to handle the case, the lawyer said.
