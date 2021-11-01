Sports
Shen Uses Late Goal to Pass Guilderland for Class A Championship – Saratogian
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY — For three-quarters of a time, Shenendehowa and Guilderland were locked in a no-goal match while playing for the Section 2 Class A Field Hockey Championship.
“During halftime we had talked about calming our nerves. We played very tense, very nervous. We didn’t really go in for a lot of passes,” said Shen senior striker Molly Miller. “Our attack really ramped it up in the fourth quarter. We really wanted that goal and we really didn’t want to work overtime.”
Miller was the one to put Shen in the lead in the fourth quarter, giving the Plainsmen the go-ahead goal en route to their 1-0 win and section championship.
“It was one of the best feelings ever. We’ve worked so hard for this all season and normally we do so well in our penalty corners, but Guilderland has locked them up really well,” said Miller. “I think we outplayed them in the fourth quarter and we did our best in the end.”
“It was a very difficult game. The game was mainly played in the middle of the field. We didn’t really come to our offensive end, but when we did, we executed when we had to.”
The goal was assisted by Kelly Westervelt just before the clock struck 10:00 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been working on that piece all season,” Miller explains. “We always seem to find each other, wherever we are. I’m so lucky to be able to call her one of my teammates.”
“That kid works. She’s finishing her ass,” said Shen coach Shawn Eggleston. “She started off a little nervous, ended up getting two cards, but she’s a kid with a switch and she just says ‘it’s time’. You can see that in the way she plays. She leaves her heart on the field.”
During halftime there was a short ceremony on the field where the Saratoga Springs field hockey team presented the Schuylerville Teacher’s Association with a $2,230 donation. This season, the Blue Streaks raised money in honor of Beth Roberts, their former assistant coach who died of cancer in July. The donation will go to the Beth Roberts Memorial Scholarship in Schuylerville, where she was a special education teacher and junior varsity girls lacrosse coach, in addition to her hockey coaching duties in Saratoga.
Today’s donation from our Saratoga Field Hockey Family Community will help continue the legacy of Coach Roberts and all that she embodied. #Be the change https://t.co/vdT2eu4H7q
— Saratoga Field Hockey (@TogaFieldhockey) October 31, 2021
Shenendehowa will advance to the Regional Championship game on November 7 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and will face the Section 3 champion, Baldwinsville.
Baldwinsville defeated Cicero-North Syracuse on Sunday by a score of 3-0 to win the Section 3 title.
SHENENDEHOWA 1, GUILDERLAND 0
Schuylerville Central School District
Schuylerville, New York
GUILDERLAND 0-0-0-0 — 0
SHENENDEHOWA 0-0-0-1 — 1
Shen Scoring: Molly Miller Goal, Assisted by Kelly Westervelt
