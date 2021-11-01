Nuno Esprito Santo sacked by Tottenham Hotspur





The Portuguese’s last game on Saturday was a dismal 3-0 home loss in the Premier League against Manchester United.

Esprito Santo leaves the north London club, languishing in eighth place in the league table, 10 points behind current leader Chelsea.

Fabio Paratici, football general manager, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we had to make this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them all the best for the future.”

The club added that an update on the coaching situation would follow in due course. READ: Jimmy Greaves, England World Cup winner and Tottenham legend, dies aged 81 The 47-year-old was appointed as a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho in June on a two-year contract. Esprito Santo started the league season in a stunning fashion, leading Tottenham to three consecutive wins – against Manchester City, Wolves and Watford – putting the club at the top of the league table. Results have since declined with Spurs taking just two wins in seven league games. The club’s playing style has also been criticized, with the team scoring just nine goals in ten league matches, the second lowest in the league. Furthermore, the team failed to score a shot on goal in two hours and 16 minutes in the competition. Their last header from Harry Kane came in the 44th minute in their defeat to West Ham United on Sunday 24 October. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos Tottenham Hotspur, who reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, have also struggled this season in the newly created UEFA Europa Conference League. The club is third in their group after three matches, behind Rennes and Vitesse. Spurs are looking for their fourth permanent manager in three years after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019. The Argentine was replaced by Jose Mourinho, but the ‘Special One’ only lasted 17 months before he was fired. Former player Ryan Mason oversaw the team for seven games after Mourinho’s departure, before Esprito Santo was appointed after a lengthy manager search. In Tottenham’s next match, they will play at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, after which they will go on a trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

