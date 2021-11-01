Food, social media and cricket wins – Newspaper

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking a wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Dubai last Friday.AFP

Obviously it would be impossible to stuff your face as Asif Ali pulled out the finisher at six past six. Putting up screens to entice customers to restaurants isn’t as lucrative as it might seem, as the seats are filled in the blink of an eye while the tables remain empty.

Despite this, Fibbi café in DHA has put up two screens. The amount of food consumed decreased because people were so focused on the competition. We don’t mind because the match was so good, laughs Fibbis Operations Manager Faisal Mughal as he reminisces about Pakistan’s stunning win against India at the current T20 World Cup tournament.

Each screen arrangement cost the cafe Rs 57,000 plus Rs 15,000 for the speakers, while additional chairs and tables were arranged by a caterer for Rs 23,000 to accommodate the more than 500 guests for the Pakistan-New Zealand match. The seats emptied after the game, but we hope we have built some customer loyalty, said Mr Mughal. The cafe averages around 300 guests a day, many of whom prefer to sit in cars, a welcome change from the Covid lockdown days when business had fallen by 65-80pc.

From banks to liquor companies, the downstream effects of exciting matches in the cricket-hungry nation are creating ripples of economic activity across the board

Everyone has jumped on the cricket tournament cart. Cafes like EasybyFatsos don’t offer screenings, but do offer promotions, including those for their deliciously delectable donuts. Before the pandemic, the restaurant had lines of people waiting outside, but business had been cut by half during the lockdown. However, it is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels. Easy manager Joyce Williams said the tournament’s impact has been marginal.

The offer varies from cafe to cafe, says Athar Chawla, convener of the All Pakistan Restaurant Association. Dine-in is down 40-50 percent, while delivery is up 25-30 percent. Something Careem quickly responded to.

With offers and discounts of up to 70 pc during this T20 World Cup, Careem also campaigned during the matches in India and New Zealand. Those who placed an order until 9 p.m. on those days would get their money back (with conditions) if Pakistan were to win. All customers in their Careem Pay Wallet received 500 credits back.

As a result, the app witnessed a posted order growth of 127 pc. across Pakistan, with orders nearly doubling in Karachi and nearly quadrupling in Lahore, according to data shared by Careem. Their campaign has resulted in the app being opened three times more often with plans to continue the promotion if Pakistan maintains its winning flow.

The traditional rivalry between Pakistan and India took place on Twitter between the delivery companies in two countries. A subtle dig from Careem referred to the fabulous tea enjoyed by Indian pilot Abhinandan, to which Indian Zomato replied by offering to supply the Pakistani cricket council. After Pakistan’s euphoric victory, the digs had escalated into a meme war and extra publicity for the delivery app as fans jumped in.

Careem was not the only delivery app to bask in Pakistan’s victories. The live streaming option of Daraz apps had 16 million views during the Pakistan vs India match, increasing to 2.4 million views during the Pakistan vs New Zealand match.

Based on Daraz’s comments, it’s too early to measure the impact on the topline or bottomline of new users. However, the company argued that the main goal of introducing Daraz Live is to become a content consumption platform as well. We want Daraz to become a lifestyle platform and not just a shopping destination, the e-commerce company said.

Like Careem, Daraz basked in the glorious trail of the juggernaut that the Pakistan cricket team has become. It saw 15x more positive mentions about the brand on social media, along with the influx of memes and organic mentions by influencers on Instagram.

From the sacking of Shaheen Afridis to wickets of Harris Raufs, businesses across the board are enjoying our cricket teams’ victories through a range of promotions and publicity campaigns. From banks to beverage companies, the downstream effects of exciting matches in the cricket-hungry nation are creating ripples of economic activity across the board that affect virtually every segment of society.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, November 1, 2021