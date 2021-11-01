New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs preview





EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ Leading up to the Giants’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, two storylines have emerged that are simultaneously contradictory and independently logical. The first is that the Giants catch the Chiefs at the right time as they get their most one-sided win in Joe Judge’s tenure as head coach (25-3 against Carolina) and the Chiefs could struggle. Kansas City couldn’t do anything offensively in a 27-3 loss to Tennessee last week, and its defense ranks 28th in the NFL. The other theory is that the Giants will face one of their biggest challenges of the season at the sound factory, Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have most of the key components, including quarterback Pat Mahomes, who took them to the last two Super Bowls. They’re not happy to be 3-4, tired of hearing criticism on a local and national level, and eager to show a national audience that they are among the NFL’s elite teams. Guess which hypothesis the Giants support. “I think it’s a silly story to buy in if we think this team isn’t as good as them,” said Judge, whose Giants are 2-5. “This is a damn good team. They are very explosive, they are very dangerous. These guys are going to play their best ball on Monday night. We are going out in a difficult atmosphere, it takes a lot of great energy there, so we have to be ready this week to to play our best football.” “It’s Monday night, they’re going to bring their A-game,” said safety and defensive captain Logan Ryan. “They’ve got really good players. They’ve got championship-class players. I think they’re going to be at their best. They’re still the number four (four) offending. They still have legit Pro Bowlers everywhere their offensive side of the ball, so defensively we have our job ahead of us. But that’s just the challenge of the competition. That’s the challenge of a defending defender. To win that game, we’ve got to play well defensively.” Despite their low score last week, the Chiefs are third in the NFL with an average of 419.3 yards per game and eighth with 26.9 points per game. They have a talented and deep arsenal, including fast wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and running Darrel Williams, who stepped in for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs have only punted 12 times in seven games. “When I watch the tape, I tell you I pulled my hair out,” said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. “These guys are running around the field. They move the ball offensively. I’m sure there are things that Coach (Andy) Reid and Coach (Eric) Bieniemy (the offensive coordinator) want to get a little better at, but they move the ball and they can score at any moment. If you make a mistake, they can score.” The chiefs’ main problem is turnover. Their 17 giveaways are five more than any other team in the league and their minus-10 revenue difference equals Jacksonville for the league’s worst. Mahomes unusually leads the NFL with 11 turnovers (two fumbles and a league high-tying nine interceptions). He hasn’t played a game without a giveaway since Kansas City’s Week 1 win against Cleveland, throwing multiple interceptions in three of the last five games. Mahome’s 97.9 passer rating places him 15th in the league. So, how does Judge rate Mahomes’ recent play? “He seems like one of the best quarterbacks in the world,” Judge said. “To be as athletic as he is, as naturally instinctive as he is and have that kind of arm strength to make all those throws, there’s a reason this guy gets so much money because there aren’t many of these guys on the planet” man is extremely talented. He has a lot of knowledge and experience. I think he’s doing a great job going through the initial reads, finding the right receiver and if something closes, expanding the game.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.giants.com/news/kansas-city-chiefs-monday-night-football-patrick-mahomes-preview-week-8-nfl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos