Medvedev: I follow the race to Turin | ATP tour





With his position secured for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Daniil Medvedev has the luxury of watching the last remaining contenders fight for the last two places as the Tour heads to Paris this week. While the defending Rolex Paris Masters champion can’t afford to look too far ahead, he admits he does keep an eye on the FedEx ATP Race To Turin. We finally made it // @DjokerNole @LACOSTE pic.twitter.com/MXXM4zDQm1 — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) October 28, 2021 “I follow the Race, but not because I care who I have to play, honestly, but because it’s so much fun [three] guys have great opportunities,” Medvedev said. “Casper [Ruud] just went a bit ahead so I think he has some pretty good chances but it’s never certain especially with two more tournaments coming up including Stockholm and of course Paris is the biggest. “They can all make big points. They can all lose the first round, and we even have a few other guys behind them who can still win Paris-Bercy and get there. It’s super interesting and I’m sure we’ll see them all.” in Stockholm, and I think the race will be interesting then.” Medvedev recovered from a set-down to beat Alexander Zverev for his third ATP Masters 1000 crown in Paris last season before winning the Nitto ATP Finals in London. This year he has grown stronger as he climbed to World No. 2 with a win in Marseille, a first grass field title in Mallorca, a fourth Masters 1000 trophy in Toronto and his first Grand Slam title in New York. You May Also Like: Tsitsipas ‘Tries To Become A More Selfish Player’ To Succeed “I have three tournaments ahead of me, two tournaments where there are points to grab. Honestly, I want to win every tournament because I know I can do it. Maybe less on other surfaces, but this is my goal anyway,” said Medvedev. “I managed to do that last year [win in Paris and at The O2]. It was great, but it’s not easy. There are many great players. [Alexander] Zverev is on top form, Novak is always a tough player, he is always a favorite when he plays.” While it’s rare for the top 2 men to share a practice field, Medvedev and Djokovic recently did so while training on the French Riviera for the Rolex Paris Masters. The pair had not crossed paths since Medvedev defeated Djokovic for his first Slam title at the US Open. “Since I became Top 10, I haven’t played him in training sessions. I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know if he had trained much or not,” Medvedev said. “I expected this to be a good workout and it was great. We played two hours, one set, and it was great. Then we talked for 15, 20 minutes, I like to talk to him. I think I can say he’s a friend… It’s really rare that number 1 and number 2 have a training session together.’

