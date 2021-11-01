Ohio State drops last two games of the season





The No. 24 Ohio State hockey team ended their season this weekend with losses to No. 4 Maryland and No. 12 Saint Josephs. The Buckeyes opened game Friday against Maryland, dropping their conference final 6-0. Maryland got on the board early. Terrapins freshman forward Hope Rose scored from a penalty corner to make it her eighth goal of the season. Rose is ninth in the conference in goals scored. The Terps added two more goals in the second quarter. Senior defender Riley Donnelly scored from a penalty corner, which was Marylands’ second of the game before redshirt senior striker Mayv Clune scored, making it a three-goal game. The scoring didn’t stop after halftime, as Maryland found the back of the net three more times. In the third quarter, sophomore forward Anna Castaldo scored another goal before graduate midfielder Kyler Greenwalt converted a third penalty corner. Marylands senior midfielder Bibi Donraadt scored six goals in the fourth. Donraadt is sixth in the congress in terms of goals. The loss to the Buckeyes confirms a conference record of 1-7 over the year, and Ohio State is now 0-17 all-time against Maryland. The Buckeyes then traveled to Philadelphia to take on St. Joseph’s Sunday No. 12. The Hawks opened the score in the first inning with a goal by junior defender Freke van Tilburg from a penalty corner. This was Van Tilburg’s 12th goal of the season. Just over five minutes later, Ohio State senior striker Jessica Hourihane scored a rebound to equalize. After halftime, junior striker Sarah Charley scored from a deflection to give Ohio State a 2-1 lead. The advantage was short-lived as Hawks freshman midfielder Sol Borensztein answered three minutes later and equalized again. Senior midfielder Emma Goldean scored to open the fourth quarter and give the Buckeyes a 3-2 advantage. Saint Joseph’s graduate midfielder Cassidy Atchison quickly tied it down to three apiece. Atchison then found the back of the net again to calm the game and scored with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Ohio State will finish the season with a 7-11 record after starting the season 5-1.

