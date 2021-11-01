Carson Wentz threw 2 grueling interceptions to sabotage the Colts





Carson Wentz had a nice match for the Indianapolis Colts in return for Tennessee Titans in their week 8 matchup on Sunday. Wentz had already thrown three touchdowns with no turnover and tied Indianapolis with the AFC South-leading Titans late in the fourth quarter. A win would have brought the Colts to .500 this season. After a Titans punt, Wentz and the Colts got the ball back at their own 8-yard line with less than two minutes left in regulation and the tie was tied. That was the beginning of the end for Indy. On the first play of scrimmage, the Colts attempted to give a screen pass. That’s not a good idea when you’re stuck in your own territory. The Titans Pass rush hit full throttle. Wentz was desperate to avoid a through safety. He threw the ball with his left hand to avoid the sack, and it landed in Elijah Molden’s hands for the go-ahead touchdown. Wentz would have 1:04 left in the regulations to redeem himself. He was able to do it in large part thanks to a 42-yard pass-interference penalty called on Tennessee, pushing the Colts to the one-yard line. From there, Jonathan Taylor scored to send the game into extra time. The Colts and Titans each fired on their first possession in OT. Wentz got the ball back at Indys 15-yard line for his second possession. A few plays later, disaster struck again. Wentz was intercepted by Kevin Byard, whose return brought the Titans in field goal. The Titans barely had to move the ball to start a 44-yard field goal to win the game. Wentz’s afternoon went from encouraging to catastrophic over the course of a few minutes of playtime. Wentz had only thrown one interception all season, way back in Week 2, before throwing two picks to essentially lose Indy the game. Even if he’s taken care of the football, Wentz is outside the top-20 in yards per game and isn’t much better in yards per attempt. The Colts probably don’t want to give up a first round for that kind of production, but it’s likely there will be a round one going back to the Philadelphia Eagles for the Wentz trade. The Titans got horrific news in victory with the message that superstar Derrick Henry was driving back possibly out of season with a foot injury. The Colts now have to dig their way out of a 3-5 hole if they want to make a playoff run in the AFC. Wentz really wished he had those two throws back.

