Delaware North Named Hospitality Service Provider for the Melbourne Cricket Ground





MELBOURNE (Nov. 1, 2021) – Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with over 30 years of significant operations in Australia, has been appointed as the hospitality service provider for the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The seven-year contract with stadium manager Melbourne Cricket Club starts in April 2022 with a capacity of over 100,000, the MCG is the largest sports stadium in the southern hemisphere. It hosts several Australian Football League (AFL) teams as well as cricket matches, concerts, other special events and non-event day functions. Delaware North will manage the hospitality services in the MCG on event days, non-event days, and for all corporate suites and functions. This appointment, combined with Delaware North’s longstanding partnerships with Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Melbourne & Olympic Parks, home of the Australian Open Tennis Championships, enhances the company’s status as a leader within the Australian stadium hospitality industry. “We are thrilled to be named as the new hospitality service provider at the MCG,” said Gary Brown, Delaware North’s general manager in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. “The MCG has a rich history and is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. It is truly an honor for Delaware North to be the stadium’s hospitality partner.” Delaware North expects the new partnership with the MCG to broaden and deepen the talent pool in Melbourne, providing team members with more career opportunities in multiple locations. The company will also seek to retain current MCG hospitality team members. Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox, manager of the MCG, said Delaware North won the tender process by demonstrating an unparalleled proposal to provide exceptional customer service to members and fans. “We are delighted to welcome Delaware North to the MCG family, their vision of the fan experience reflected our strategic vision and we look forward to bringing it to life over the next seven years,” said Mr. Fox. In addition to its Australian stadium business, Delaware North operates hospitality at more than 50 major sports and entertainment venues in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Asia, including Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium near New York City, Busch Stadium in St. Louis and 10 other Major League Baseball fields, Wellington’s Sky Stadium, the Singapore Sports Hub and Boston’s TD Garden, which the company also owns and operates. Delaware North is also the food and beverage partner at the newly opened Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and the soon-to-open UBS Arena on Long Island, which will host both National Hockey League teams. Delaware North plans to create a blend of locally recognized brands that incorporate a best-of-Melbourne approach to complement fan favorites and enhance the guest and member experience. In addition, the company will bring new styles of service and customer-centric technologies to the MCG that have proven highly successful in accelerating food and beverage service at sports venues across the United States. “We have global experience in providing stadium hospitality with operations on four continents,” said Mr. Brown. “It is this expertise that will bring Delaware North to the MCG, enabling us to deliver world-class service to members, fans and visitors for years to come.” The company’s other operations in Australia and New Zealand include the luxurious Lizard Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef, Mindil Beach Casino Resort in Darwin and restaurants at Melbourne Airport, Adelaide Airport, Perth Airport and Sydney Central Station. About Delaware North Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for over 100 years. Delaware North operates in high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, cultural attractions, destination resorts and restaurants, airports and regional casinos. Our employees are committed to delighting guests by creating the world’s best experiences. Delaware North serves millions of guests each year in the sports, travel, hospitality, lodging, gaming and specialty retail sectors. Learn more about Delaware North at: www.DelawareNorth.com . # # #

