No. 4 Oklahoma Holds Out; SMU remains ranked despite loss





Another week, another shock for some area teams. While SMU suffered a crushing loss to Houston at the last minute, Oklahoma Texas Tech rolled over and gave Baylor another defeat to Texas. The last top 25 rankings were released on Sunday. Here’s where the nations’ top teams currently stand: AP Top 25 Rank School file Points Previous 1 Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2 3 Alabama 7-1 1413 3 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4 5 Michigan state 8-0 1340 8 6 Ohio state 7-1 1296 5 7 Oregon 7-1 1233 7 8 our lady 7-1 1067 11 9 Michigan 7-1 1048 6 10 Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13 11 State of Oklahoma 7-1 915 15 12 maroon 6-2 853 18 13 Texas A&M 6-2 847 14 14 Baylor 7-1 833 16 15 Mississippi 6-2 678 10 16 UT-San Antonio 8-0 460 23 17 BYU 7-2 450 25 18 Kentucky 6-2 409 12 19 Iowa 6-2 342 9 20 Houston 7-1 338 NEW 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24 22 Penn State 5-3 182 20 23 secondary school 7-1 176 19 24 Louisiana Lafayette 7-1 161 NEW 25 State of Fresno 7-2 151 NEW Others who receive votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2. USA Today Coaches Poll Rank School file Points Previous 1 Georgia (64) 8-0 1600 1 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1460 2 3 Alabama 7-1 1453 3 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4 5 Ohio state 7-1 1336 5 6 Michigan state 8-0 1325 7 7 Oregon 7-1 1198 8 8 our lady 7-1 1095 11 9 Wake Forest 8-0 1051 13 10 Michigan 7-1 1050 6 11 State of Oklahoma 7-1 922 15 12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 14 13 Baylor 7-1 815 18 14 maroon 6-2 802 21 15 Mississippi 6-2 680 9 16 Iowa 6-2 512 10 17 Kentucky 6-2 497 12 18 UT-San Antonio 8-0 401 22 19 Houston 7-1 349 NEW 20 BYU 7-2 310 NEW 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 24 22 NC state 6-2 265 25 23 Penn State 5-3 215 17 24 secondary school 7-1 192 16 25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 19 Others who receive votes: UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; State of San Diego 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi state 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; freedom 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona state 1. Chuck Carlton’s AP Vote 1. Georgia 2. Cincinnati 3. Oklahoma 4. Alabama 5. Ohio State 6. State of Michigan 7. Oregon 8. Wake up forest 9. Notre Dame 10. Texas A&M 11. Michigan 12. Chestnut brown 13. Oklahoma State 14. Baylor 15. Be Miss 16. BYU 17. UTSA 18. Minnesota 19. Coastal Carolina 20. Louisiana 21. Iowa 22. Penn State 23. Kentucky 24. Houston 25. High School +++ Find more lecture coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/oklahoma-sooners/2021/10/31/ap-college-football-poll-oct-31-no-4-oklahoma-holds-steady-smu-stays-ranked-despite-loss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos