Sports
“I just don’t know what a tackle is anymore!”
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ As soon as the umpire threw the flag, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor began sprinting down the sidelines, yelling, “You can’t call that.”
When Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton tackled New York Jets who trailed Ty Johnson by two minutes into the fourth quarter on Sunday, Taylor knew exactly what Hilton’s needless roughness penalty meant. It was an automatic 15 yards and a first down, and the Jets recorded a 34-31 victory over the Bengal.
The Bengals lost the game well before Hilton hit Johnsons helmet. But Hilton’s penalty on third and 11 was the last chance the Bengals had in the game, and the result of the game still stung after the game.
MORE:32 Things We Learned From Week 8 of the 2021 NFL Season
NFL WEEK 8 WINNERS, LOSERS:A big day for backup QBs
It looked like a football game, clean tackle, said Bengal defending end Sam Hubbard. I’m not going to talk about a bureaucratic machine. I feel like we could have done a lot of things to not put ourselves in that situation. Mike is a (great) football player and I thought he played great. But it’s not one game that comes down to it, a lot has been put into that game.”
Hilton said on Twitter: “I just don’t know what a tackle is anymore! It’s fine, we’ll bounce back! There’s a lot more to be accomplished!
There’s a story behind why Hiltons’ occasional contact led to a penalty, and it alludes to one of the most memorable Bengals games of the past five years.
On December 4, 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Bengals, 23-20, on Monday Night Football. In that game, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster used his helmet to block linebacker Vontaze Burfict of Bengal. Later in the game, Bengal’s safety George Iloka jumped in a helmet-to-helmet hit from Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Later that week, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said Commissioner Roger Goodell is considering introducing a targeting rule. As the 2018 season went into effect, the NFL made some rule changes, including clarification about the specific scenario for which Hilton was penalized on Sunday.
The 2018 rule stated that players cannot lower their heads to make contact. After the Bengals loss to the Jets, referee Craig Wrolstad said Hilton was penalized for that exact reason.
I’m not here to tell you how to do it right, Wrolstad said in a polar report. But the rule is you can’t lower your head to make contact with a player with your helmet. (It would have been a clean hit if Hilton) hit him with the shoulder, I think.
The NFL implemented the rule to address player safety but was immediately criticized by defensive backs. On the day the NFL announced the change, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted in a long thread that it’s impossible to tackle a moving target looking down without the possibility of helmet-to-helmet contact.
On Hiltons penalty against Rays, Johnson appeared to initiate contact as he lowered his shoulder to cross himself for contact. Hilton attempted a low tackle from Johnson’s legs, but their heads collided as Johnson struggled to reach the first bottom line.
If you turn on a game in this whole world, you see the exact same game, said Bengal’s security Jessie Bates III. It happens at least 10 times per game. For them to call that in that situation of the game, it’s obvious (stinks), but we can’t let it get that far.
Bates added that you should ask the NFL what a defensive back should do in that situation, but it was just one moment in a fourth quarter collapse by the Bengals. With five minutes left in the game, the Bengals had a 31-20 lead.
Next, the Bengals defense missed two tackles on a touchdown throw to Johnson. When the Bengals got the ball, their offensive line failed to block a free rusher, leading to an interception by Jets defender Shaq Lawson. After that, the Bengal defense allowed another touchdown pass from a quarterback making his first NFL start.
If Hilton hadn’t been called down to third on penalty, the Bengals would have gotten the ball with just under two minutes. Hiltons tackle was a last breather in the closing minutes of a game the Bengals were already dragging, which Taylor emphasized after the game.
It shouldn’t be on those plays, Taylor said. We should just play better not to be in a position where that matters.
