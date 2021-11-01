England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29





A day after hosting a thriller between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will once again host a 2021 T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka on Monday, November 1. they have claimed three one-sided wins against the West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia. The team is undefeated in the event and will aim to continue that momentum as a win in this match guarantees them a place in the semi-finals. T20 World Cup Full Coverage|Schedule|Photos|Points Table Meanwhile, Sri Lanka records consecutive defeats after their win in the opening match. The Lankan Lions lost to Australia and South Africa and need a win in their upcoming game against England to keep their hopes of a top two place alive. The last time the two met in a T20 World Cup match, England defeated Sri Lanka by 10 runs in Delhi during the 2016 edition of the tournament and they are hoping to match the same feat again Monday night. Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Field Report: Famous for producing high-scoring encounters, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is currently a bit on the slower side, much to the chagrin of the batters. The winning toss must choose to field at this location, as it is the same field on which the West Indies defended a total of 142 on Friday. Because the surface is slow, the pacers will seem to hit hard, but as the match progresses, the dew factor kicks in and the spinners come into play, making it a good match in the center overs. With 150-160 par at this location, both teams choose to bowl first. Here are some interesting T20I stats from Sharjah Cricket Stadium: T20 matches played at this location: 21 Matches won by the team that strikes first at this location: 11 Match won by the team batting second at this location: 9 Matches at the venue: 1 Average score in the first innings at Sharjah Stadium: 151 Average second innings score in Sharjah: 126 Highest total recorded in this stadium: 215/6 (20 overs) by Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 44/10 (10 overs) by Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Highest total chased at this location: 172/5 (18.5 overs) by Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Lowest total defended at this location: 142/7 (20 overs) by West Indies vs Bangladesh Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

