What’s Auburn Football’s Road to SEC Championship Game After Beating Ole Miss?

AUBURN Na maroon Finished partying in the locker room on Saturday night, Brandon Council left guard attended his Zoom press conference and reminded the media of what he urged the week prior to a 31-20 win over Ole Miss.

“I told you about the blocking of the pass in the last interview,” the Council said. “I said, ‘Hey, it’s just another game. “go keep it rolling.” “

Not only did the offensive line protect quarterback Bo Nix, but improved run blocking allowed sophomore Tank Bigsby to rack up 140 yards with 6.1 yards per carry in Auburn’s most effective rushing game of SEC game.

“Ole Miss’s defense, they’re on a front of three down,” Bigsby said. “So we’ve been practicing hard all week: run, run, run.”

Like Beetlejuice, if you say it three times, it will finally appear.

Bigsby floated over a goal line on the third run for a touchdown in the first half. He said after the game that he hadn’t done that since his freshman year of high school. Nix ran for two touchdowns and 30 yards (more, if not for two sacks). Freshman Jarquez Hunter converted a fourth deficit in the fourth quarter, yielding an eventual field goal, and Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) used the ground attack to burn down the final five minutes of his double-digit win over Ole Miss (6 -2, 3-2).

On that final ride, Bigsby, Nix, Hunter and Shaun Shivers all ran the ball in a run of seven plays before the knee-downs ensued and the fight song queued up.

What is the meaning of victory? Let’s take a look.

“What is the road from Auburn to Atlanta? AKA what is the road from Bennett to Atlanta?” – Max Bakker (@maxbaker_15)

My way to Atlanta is a 90 minute ride on Interstate 85 to the airport on Friday morning to catch my flight to Texas A&M.

Auburn’s road to Atlanta just got exciting after Ole Miss’s win. It’s officially time to think about the hypothesis that Auburn will make it to the SEC Championship game.

While Georgia (8-0, 6-0) has already made it to SEC East, the West is much more fun and chaotic. After Alabama (4-1 SEC) and Auburn, there is a tie of 3-2 teams: Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The most important element: Auburn must beat Alabama. It is safe to assume the tide will be 6-1 in the final week. The goal is to make it through rivalry week with the conditions that dictate a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the West title.

So let’s start with the hypothetical assumption that Auburn upsets Alabama, because nothing else matters; Alabama wins the West.

Chestnut brown not need to win all his games for the Iron Bowl to avoid the winner-take-all situation. If Texas A&M beats Auburn on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), the Tigers could still beat the state of Mississippi and South Carolina for the next two weeks. Meanwhile, Texas A&M’s match against Ole Miss was to become pivotal.

Auburn would be for Ole Miss. If the Aggies win and Auburn upset Alabama, the Iron Bowl foes end in a tie with A&M at 6-2. The Aggies, who had beaten Alabama and Auburn, would advance to Atlanta by winning the triple, head-to-head tiebreak.

But if Auburn loses to Texas A&M and A&M then loses to Ole Miss (or another opponent), Auburn can still make it to Atlanta by winning. In that scenario, there is likely to be a tie between Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss, but Auburn will have beaten both to earn the tiebreaker.

There’s another three-piece band to consider: Alabama, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Let’s say Auburn beats A&M, then loses to the Bulldogs, and then wins the Iron Bowl. Meanwhile, Mississippi State wins, including the Egg Bowl. The draw would all be 1-1 against each other. The next step is “records of the tied teams within the division.” Mississippi State and Alabama would both be 4-2 in the West; Auburn would be 5-1, with his cross-divisional loss to Georgia. Auburn also wins that tiebreak.

Point is: There are a number of ways Auburn could lose one of the next three games and still make it to the SEC title game, but all roads inevitably lead through Alabama.

Player and game of the game

Player of the game belongs to linebacker Zakoby McClain. He made 14 tackles, 10 solo and two sacks. He was everywhere at great moments.

Not to disparage Jaylin Simpson’s end zone interception of Matt Corral, but for my money, Nix’s third-down scramble on the game’s opening drive was vital. It was third-and-8, and he was nearly fired for a loss of 12. Instead of fourth-and-20, Nix did his magic trick that will never grow old and managed to get a viable fourth-and- 1 to set up. Auburn converted, took a 7-0 lead and never looked back.