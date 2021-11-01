18 Fan Notes from the Patriots beat the Chargers





There’s just something about these patriots/Chargers match ups. The Chargers just don’t win these games. The last time New England lost to the Chargers, they were still in San Diego, Matt Cassel was below center and Tommy B was home, being healed from his ACL injury by his supermodel wife. And while everyone between those two teams hadn’t played football for a long time in 2008 except for one, of course nothing from the Chargers has worked since then. And it’s nice to see Justin Herbert pick up where his predecessor left off, throwing picks and losing games to a Patriots team that now has two straight wins. If for some reason you were only going to catch half of this game through a strange Halloween time warp where you only saw a handful of plays here and there and missed the other handful of plays, you would have either thought the Patriots were wicked or so clever were and efficient as you have seen them all year round. The things that worked really worked, and the things that didn’t, and this was a game that ended up being a few plays.

Because this one had all the things you’ve come to hate in recent weeks, especially on offense: a tie for Brandon Bolden in third and shorter position, inefficiency in the red zone, a failed fourth and goal, conservative play-calls and valuable turnover. .

But it also had the things you hoped to see in recent weeks: fairly consistent lines, 20+ carries for Damien Harris, a deep shot for Nelson Agholor, and two counts, TWO! NKeal Harry receptions.

But the offense isn’t really the story of this game, to be honest; Mac Jones had a rather mixed day and this was arguably his worst outing as a pro. He made the plays he needed to make, but he also heard footsteps at times, wasn’t too accurate on some of his throws and failed a few times fail to make the correct reading. And that’s fine; these games happen, and LA got good pressure early on. This game was won by a defending unit who, apart from a small handful of play, got the upper hand on a fairly powerful Chargers attack.

I will say, however, when Austin Eckler made an effort his inner Billy Bob and dragged the entire Patriots unit four meters to the end zone to finish an 8-play, 75-meter run to open the game, I was afraid we were all going to have a really long day. And make no mistake, there are still some issues to be solved by the run. But from LA’s 163 yards to the ground, 75 of them came on a Justin Jackson run where Hightower was chasing the cut too much, and then another 28 came on Eckler just doing Eckler stuff. For the most part, New England limited the damage they had sustained on the ground.

That no Charger has cracked 80 yards is testament to a New England secondary staying with their man longer than they should have, and that no Charger receiver except Keenan Allen got more than two passes points to multiple defensive looks and fronts that never really let Herbert settle down.

That said, this Patriots team could have gotten up early, but it didn’t. They still leave too many points on the board, and I wouldn’t say either unit has that killer instinct, that step down your throat and pull your underwear over your head mentality that they’re going to need once these games come out. really going to do. I’m hoping that heading to the west coast and taking out a really good Chargers team on the road could be that win that could finally give these guys their teeth.

Adrian Philips clearly gets the match ball, as his choice six is ​​ultimately the deciding factor in this one. But frankly, he would have gotten it even if he hadn’t forced two turnovers; he’s not very common on the stat line, but as the in-the-box safety that helped dictate the flow of the offensive blocking scheme, he was about as disruptive as you can be without actually making a game. Philips was such a classic Belichick signing; no frills, no headlines, just a rock solid player who has been making a positive contribution since day one.

When New England went down ten points with just over two minutes to play, I had incredible confidence in the win. And that confidence was shaken just once during that final stretch of the game, when Justin Herbert grabbed an eight-foot bag to bring 3rd-and-18 on the Charger 41. I knew the next game would be a conversion or a 17-yard win to set up 4th-and-short, and lo and behold.

That’s an equally good time to bring up someone who is quietly having a great rookie season to himself in Christian Barmore. Eat blocks, get bags, punch backs. Someone should put that on a T-shirt.

I’ve said before that this Patriots team can get along with anyone in the NFL, and they proved it again yesterday. I still don’t think they put together a complete game against a team that isn’t the Jets either. But they will have to get better at putting away plays and games.

At least we have Nick Folk, which is about as close to automatic as you’re going to get right now. I just hope he doesn’t save all his shafts for the second half of the season.

I’m not actively rooting for it because he deserves it 100%…but I’d be lying if I said part of me now wants to see how long Jakobi Meyers will be in his career before he gets a touchdown pass . If he turns into a between 20 and two-point conversion machine, but never grabs a touchdown, that might be his best bet to make the history books.

Thanks to the Patriots fans who turned yesterday’s away game into a home game. Chargers Nation thanked its fans earlier this week for officially selling out the stadium, but found that nearly every Sully from Everett has long since come from the Northeast and enjoying some Sun and West Coast Pats games.

I was tougher on Mac Jones earlier in this article, and rightly so; he struggled yesterday. But he also got the ball back, up seven, with six minutes to play, and developed a 15 play 59 yard scoring run that put points on the board, forced LA to use all their timeouts and locked the game . You don’t expect that from a rookie.

If Joey Bosa played any note, I don’t remember what they were. Michael Onwenu had him one-on-one for most of the game. I honestly wonder what they’re going to do with this rule when Trent Brown comes back because I think this device is starting to gel and I don’t think we should mess with it.

I’m not an expert, I’ve proven that over and over and I’m aware several times that I just don’t remember what a flag is in this competition. But if the game is blown to death and your quarterback is bulldozed a good four seconds after the blind side whistle, I think that might be a flag.

I’m just glad Jones didn’t get up and call him a poopyhead afterward or he would have been given 15 yards for taunting. The Patriots are officially a .500 team. They are a game and a half behind the Bills and currently sit on the 8th seed in the AFC, with the tiebreaker over the 7 seed loaders. They only play three teams with winning records, one of which may have lost their best player of the year, and two of those three games are at home. Which means in 2021 they will probably lose those home games, but it’s still nice to have in front of you.

