Dear Virat Kohli, just stick to cricket please

Cricket is a religion in India and cricketers are nothing short of gods. We all grew up reading, hearing, and some even cheer for this figure of speech.

Of course, only the young (and perhaps atheists) can elevate a sportsman (or a movie star) to the level of gods, even in a country that has no shortage of them.

Yet such reverence is not unexpected from the degenerate mob of immature believe that India came into being in 1947 and have been seeking new gods for our godless state ever since. But even for a mild one religious person, such comparisons of people trading or playing for money, with gods, are very disturbing.

Of course cricketers have a sense of patriotism when they play for India, despite the immaterial fact that BCCI is a private company and not a state entity (and thank the real gods for that).

Unfortunately, the poor analysts misunderstood the national tribalism that cricket brought out in people and equated it with the mania of organized religion.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the Indian Premier League (IPL) gave the country a chance to enjoy smaller T-tribalism more often, toning down the larger T-tribalism.

So if cricket no longer evokes the same emotions (breaking TVs, burning effigies of god-fearing cricketers or even throwing stones at their houses), which is a welcome development, it’s not just because Sachin isn’t playing anymore.

There is a deeper reason. Therefore, many Indians wondered (in private, of course) why they are not as heartbroken by the loss to Pakistan, as they usually would have been a few years ago.

Unsurprisingly, then, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli, is seen more distraught and almost in tears at the loss in IPL, as he laughs and befriends Pakistani crickets after losing to them ?

To clarify, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the latter and it should be the norm in sport, but this contrasting response certainly points in the direction of the change that has taken place in recent years.

Moreover, Pakistan is not just another cricket country. A more serious and awake (not awake) person than Kohli would certainly think twice about hugging and laughing with representatives of a state that killed more than 20 soldiers and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in the past month alone.

There is another factor at play. Cricket was pure and so were its ambassadors.

Until now.

Under skipper Kohli things change quickly. It started with the hypocritical virtue signaling (very well documented thanks to social media) reserved for Hindu festivals like Diwali, while the same is spared for those of other communities.

You could attribute it to the normal demeanor of the wealthy classes and their distaste for fireworks, although it’s interesting how Kohli has managed to keep his quintessential Delhi rusticity when it comes to throwing expletives at any frustration or celebration on the field, while allowing himself to rub off the deracination of society’s elites.

Yesterday, Kohli vigorously defended his teammate and pace bowler Mohammad Shami against communal abuses hurled at him on social media for playing poorly against Pakistan.

To me attacking someone because of his religion is the most pathetic thing a person can do. Everyone has the right to express their opinion about what he or she thinks about a certain situation, but personally I have never thought of discriminating (against) anyone on the basis of their religion. That is something very sacred and personal to every human being, he said.

If people can overlook that and his passion for his country, frankly, I don’t want to waste even a minute of my life paying attention to those people, and neither does Shami and anyone else on the team. We are fully behind him. We support him 200 percent, and all those who attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken, he added.

Some have pointed out how the Pakistani approach led the charge by calling Shami an ISI agent. But no one should be surprised if some Indians did indeed indulge in communal bashing against Shami.

But the fact is that this was a very small fraction, while an overwhelming majority of people were dragging Kohlis captaincy, Rohit Sharmas batting and every bowler’s poor performance in general.

But the usual suspects decided to amplify attacks against Shami to the extreme, especially after it came to light that fireworks were bursting over Pakistan’s victory in Kashmir and neighborhoods in cities with Kashmir-like demographics.

The first story was woven to neutralize the last reality. Even a high school student can see through that. If there was any doubt, Rahul Gandhi, who jumped on the safe Shami train, should have cleared it up.

Now Kohli has given it a new lease of life.

To be clear, no one has a problem with Kohli defending Shami and exposing trolls. He has previously defended Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma as strongly as a leader should protect his teammates.

But the problem with Kohli is that he lends himself to all the politically charged stories without being smart enough to understand them. It makes him come out as a hypocrite.

His teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina have been attacked for their caste by the same trolls who are now shedding crocodile tears for Shami. But he didn’t even say a word to their support. The excuse that a journalist didn’t ask him about it is just that: an excuse.

Perhaps Kohli wouldn’t be panned so badly on Shami if his team hadn’t bent the knee to Black Lives Matter before the game. Again, it’s just an excuse to put it on the team management or ICC guideline.

Kohli could have told management in clear terms that it is not in the best interests of teams to indulge in politically charged campaigns that India has nothing to do with.

Otherwise, if a knee has to be pulled, it could also be in a match against Pakistan for continued religious persecution of minorities in that country or the deaths of soldiers and civilians in Kashmir as a result of country-sponsored terror.

Perhaps the knees could have been taken for the continued persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. There is no shortage of important issues to stand up for in our own country.

But there’s a reason non-political celebrities should steer clear of anything political. Because they will only be busy with that and will not have time to focus on their actual work.

They are not smart enough to balance these things. Otherwise, Kohli could have easily answered a question about Shami by saying that such attacks along religious or caste lines (by also defending Jadeja and Raina) are very unfortunate, as are reprehensible communal comments from the likes of Waqar Younis or crackers living in India. in support of Pakistan and his team only wants to focus on the game. Unfortunately.

Kohli or any other athlete can’t pretend to keep playing a useful idiot for one side and not expect to be hammered by the people.

If all he wants to do is play cricket, he must restore the credibility of the game that has been tarnished lately and stay away from politics.

Otherwise, he should be ready for loads of brickbats. Unfortunately, cricket will be the ultimate loser. It has already lost its former luster.

It is imperative for those in charge to keep it from sliding further down.

The ball is in their court.