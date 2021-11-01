Men’s tennis concludes playing at Gamecock Scramble – Texas A&M Athletics





COLUMBIA, SC Texas A&M Men’s Tennis took five wins on the final day of Gamecock Scramble Sunday at the Carolina Tennis Center. Schools that joined the Aggies during the weekend’s tournament included Wake Forest, Florida State, Presbyterian College and host South Carolina. “Today we got a taste of what it’s like to face a top-10 team on the road in South Carolina,” said the Texas A&M head coach. Steve Denton said. “The team has been fighting hard and making progress and learning what we as coaches expect from them. We just need to get back to work and try to clean up some things and keep improving. So far the fall has been very productive and we You just have to build on that.” A&Ms Anish Sriniketho recorded a three-set win over South Carolina’s Carter Morgan and recorded the first win of the day for the Maroon & White. Rahul Dhokia and Austin Abbrat posted wins for the Aggies against Presbyterian opponents, Dhokia dispatched with Nicholas McKinney while Abbrat ousted Sebastian Dominguez. Luke Casper recorded a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Wake Forest’s Juan Lopez de Azcona while Connoisseur Taylor took the wins for the Aggies against Florida State’s Bryn Nahrung. The Aggies have completed their fall schedule in Columbia and will return to court in January at the Sherwood Intercollegiate in Sherwood, California. TENNIS COMPETITION RESULTS

Gamecock Scramble

Carolina Tennis Center Columbia, SC

ONLY COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketho (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Connoisseur Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-1, 6-2

Raphael Pero (Texas A&M) def. Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 6-3, 6-4

No. 62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) 6-2, 7-5

Filippo Moroni (Wake Forest) beats. no. 91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

Siddhant defeats Banthia (Wake Forest). New. 79 Matthijs Ross (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-2

Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) beats. Luke Casper (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-1

Matthew Thomson (Wake Forest) beats. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-3

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson (Presbyterian College) 6-2, 6-3

Jake Beasley (South Carolina) beats. Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-3

Day 2 Siddhant defeats Banthia (Wake Forest). Raphael Pero (Texas A&M) 7-6, 7-6

Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) beats. Matthijs Ross (Texas A&M) 6-1, 6-2

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Jake Beasley (South Carolina) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

#62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Richard Thongoana (Florida State) 7-5, 6-3

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson (Presbyterian College) 6-4, 6-4

Andreja Petrovic (state of Florida) beats. Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 6-2, 6-3

#91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) def. Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. John Bernard (Florida State) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-4, 6-3

Anish Sriniketho (Texas A&M) def. Florida State Bryn Nahrung 6-4, 6-2

Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) def. Connoisseur Taylor (Texas A&M) 7-5, 6-1

Day 3 #3 Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina) beats. #62 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

#49 Defeats Toby Samuel (South Carolina). Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-2

#16 Connor Thomson (South Carolina) beats. #91 Pierce Rollins (Texas A&M) 6-3, 7-5

#39 Raphael Lambling (South Carolina) beats. #79 Matthijs Ross (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-4

Anish Sriniketho (Texas A&M) def. Carter Morgan (South Carolina) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Max Benson (Presbyterian College) def. Stefan Storch (Texas A&M) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Rahul Dokhia (Texas A&M) beats. Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 6-3, 6-2

Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 7-5, 6-2

Filippo Moroni (Wake Forest) beats. Raphael Pero (Texas A&M) 6-3, 6-3

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Juan Lopez de Azcona (Wake Forest) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Connoisseur Taylor (Texas A&M) def. Florida State Bryn Nahrung 6-0, 6-1 DOUBLE COMPETITION

Day 1

Anish Sriniketho / Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney/Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 8-7 (10-8)

Matthijs Ross / Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. John Bernard/Bryn Nahrung (Florida State) 8-7 (8-6)

Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (Texas A&M) def. Matthew Thomson/Taha Baadi (Wake Forest) 8-4

Siddhant Banthia/Juan Lopez defeats the Azcona (Wake Forest). Stefan Storch / Raphael Pero (Texas A&M) 8-7 (7-3)

Filippo Moroni/Robert Maciag (Wake Forest) beats. Pierce Rollins / Connoisseur Taylor (Texas A&M) 8-5

Day 2 Richard Thongoana/Andreja Petrovic (Florida State) beats. Noah Schachter / Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) 8-5

Giulio Perego / Raphael Pero (Texas A&M) def. Max Benson/Dusan Milanovic (Presbyterian College) 8-6

John Bernard/Bryn Nahrung (state of Florida). Pierce Rollins / Matthijs Ross (Texas A&M) 9-7

Stefan Storch / Rahul Dhokia (Texas A&M) def. Nicholas McKinney/Sebastian Dominguez (Presbyterian College) 8-5

Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson (South Carolina) beats. Noah Schachter / Austin Abbrat (Texas A&M) 8-5

Raphael Pero / Giulio Perego (Texas A&M) def. Raphael Lambling/James Story (South Carolina) 8-7 (9-7)

Toby defeats Samuel/Jake Beasley (South Carolina). Stefan Storch / Connoisseur Taylor (Texas A&M) 8-4

Rahul Dhokia / Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Sebastian Dominguez/Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian College) 8-4

