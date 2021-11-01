USC star wide receiver and NFL prospect Drake London will miss the rest of the season with ankle injury





USC star Drake London, one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round NFL roster, will miss the rest of the season, Trojan interim coach Donte Williams said Sunday night. London suffered a broken right ankle, Williams said, in the second quarter of Saturday’s 41-34 win over Arizona at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. London caught a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart near the end zone and was hit by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown that put the Trojans at 28-7. London lay still, holding his right leg. The leg was put in an air cast before being discharged from the field. London returned to the sidelines in regular clothes and crutches in the second half. Williams said in his post-game media availability that “there is always a fear” that such an injury could be the end of the season. It turned out he was right. London finished with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the win. 2 Related “In those eight games he played, he earned all the awards you can think of, whether it’s the Biletnikoff, or the first-team All-American. The things he did for this team and this university, he stood up the point of setting up one of the best stat seasons a receiver has ever put in college football, and that’s saying a lot.At the same time, yes, we’re going to miss him as a player, but the thing that people forget is who he is as a person for this team,” Williams said. “He is a team captain for a reason.” As a junior, London was indeed USC’s best player this season. He came in second in the nation on Saturday, receiving a total of yards and yards per game and had seven touchdowns to go with several highlight reel grabs. In the game, London was expected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draw. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had ranked London as its number 4 overall prospect and the top-rated receiver in its latest Big Board for the 2022 draft. Earlier this week, London expressed a desire to play in a bowling match this season if USC (now 4-4) qualified. “He Was Still Here” [Sunday] at the team meeting he was still cheerful, he was still on his crutches, but he was still smiling and he was still one of the boys. He didn’t look like he was devastated and crying and alone,” Williams said. “He was still here. That just goes to show what kind of person he is. He is a team leader and a team captain for a reason and still wanted to be around his guys and do everything he could to lead them.” London arrived at USC in 2019 as a two-sport athlete who played both basketball and football. Last December, he made the decision to focus on football. He has totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Trojan. Southern Cal will play in the state of Arizona on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32523488/usc-star-wide-receiver-nfl-prospect-drake-london-miss-rest-season-ankle-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos