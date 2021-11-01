Longtime Alabama LB Joins Robert Woodyard Named To Butkus Semifinalist List





Alabama commit Robert Woodyard is one of 16 soccer players nationally selected as a semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Woodyard is out for the remainder of the Williamsons season due to a knee injury. The Lions will play against American Christian in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday. RELATED: 1st round play-off pairings Woodyard, both offensively and defensively, has been on the national recruiting radar since his freshman year. He committed to the Crimson Tide the summer before his junior season and has said little about his recruiting since then. He is the No. 7 senior recruit in the state, according to the 247 composite rankings. The selection of Butkus semi-finalists will be handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote individually and confidentially through a 3-2-1 process, with an option to register. Finalists in both the college and high school divisions are expected to be announced on November 22, and the winners on or before December 7. Winners will be invited to a Butkus Award celebration February 5-6 in Palm Springs. According to a release, a linebacker not on the semifinalist list could make a wave at the end of the season and be reconsidered by voters. Alabama’s Christian Harris is a semifinalist for the College Butkus Award. Here are the full lists of college and high school finalists: Collegiate Semifinalists (Noted by College, Returnees*) Christian Harris, Alabama* Darien Butler, Arizona State Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati Nate Landman, Colorado* Nakobe Dean, Georgia* Jack Campbell, Iowa Damone Clark, LSU Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma Malcolm Rodriquez, Oklahoma State Noah Sewell, Oregon Brandon Smith, Penn State Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers* DeMarvion Overshown, Texas Devin Lloyd, Utah* Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Chad Muma, Wyoming High School Semifinalists (by state and school) Robert Woodyard, Lillie B. Williamson, Mobile, Ala. Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, California. Jimmy Rolder, Marist, Chicago, Ill. Dasan McCullough, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind. Nolan Ziegler, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich. Joshua Burnham, Traverse City Central, Traverse City, Mich. Stone Blanton, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Madison, Miss. Jalon Walker, Salisbury, Salisbury, NC Devon Jackson, Harry A. Burke, Omaha, Neb. CJ Hicks, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio Gabe Powers, Marysville, Marysville, Ohio Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head, Hilton Head, SC Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, Cypress, Texas Kobie McKinzie, Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock, Texas Lander Barton, Brighton, Cottonwood Heights, Utah Shawn Murphy, Unity Reed, Manassas, Va.

