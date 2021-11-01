No. 23 Auburn Takes On South Carolina To Start SEC Tournament

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. 23Auburn (11-5-1, 5-4-1 SEC) will begin his 21st straight appearance in the SEC tournament against South Carolina (11-5-1, 6-3-1 SEC) in Orange Beach, Alabama on Tuesday.

Kick-off at the Orange Beach Sportsplex is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

“We are now starting again at the SEC tournament at 0-0, and it is a new season for us,” head coach Karen Hoppa . “There is no easy draw in this league, but South Carolina is an excellent team.

“We are clearly biased to participate in the conference, but we feel that the SEC Soccer Tournament is the most important conference tournament in the country,” added Hoppa. “It’s just a great atmosphere, it’s a great location and, as I said before, the competition makes it one of the best tournaments in the country. Every game is exciting. Every game is close. Anyone can beat anyone here .”

Auburn has knocked its SEC tournament ticket for the 26th time in the program’s history, including the 21st straight season, tying the longest active streak in the league.

The Tigers are 14-22-5 all-time at the SEC tournament, including 12-17-4 under head coach Karen Hoppa and 10-15-4 since the tournament moved to Orange Beach in 2003.

Auburn and South Carolina met on another occasion in the SEC tournament with the Tigers advancing on penalties, 5-3, in 2015.

With a win, Auburn would advance to the first semifinal of the SEC Tournament since 2016.

Fifth year defender Alyssa Malonson was named the SEC Defender of the Year and First Team All-SEC, making Auburn’s fourth Player of the Year in the program’s history and the first since Julie King was also named Defender of the Year in 2011.

sophomore Anna Haddock joined Malonson as a First Team All-SEC honoree and was the only sophomore to earn the accolade, while the Red Shirt sophomore Marissa Arias tied for the league lead in conference goals and earned second-team honors.

It is the first time since 2017 that Auburn has had multiple First Team All-SEC performers.

Haddock and Arias together with Sydney Richards are responsible for 22 of the team’s 34 goals this season (65 percent), including 14 of the last 16.

The Auburn defense accounted for five shutouts in SEC play, accounting for the most in the league. The Tigers accounted for three straight shutouts from October 1-17.

As previously mentioned, Malonson was named SEC Defender of the Year and First Team All-SEC Sunday, and Auburn became the fourth Player of the Year honor in program history and the first since 2011.

The Spring, Texas native has started 94 consecutive games in her Auburn career and is the program’s record holder in games played, games started, and consecutive games started.

Malonson is also tied for eighth in program history with 23 assists.

South Carolina enters the SEC tournament as No. 4 with an overall record of 11-5-1 and a conference record of 6-3-1.

The Gamecocks are on a two-game win after beating Alabama and Florida by a combined score of 6-1 to finish the regular season.

On the attacking side, Catherine Barry leads the team with six goals and 14 points, while Ryan Gareis leads the team with eight assists and is level with Barry on 14 points. Barry has scored four goals in South Carolina’s last seven games.

On the other hand, Heather Hinz has started all 17 games and has played all but 19 minutes in the net. She has scored an average of 1.00 and has had a big hand in five shutouts.

Tuesday’s action kicks off at noon CT with four quarter-finals scheduled to be played 30 minutes apart.

All games are broadcast on SEC Network and played on Orange Beach Sportsplex, which has been the home of the SEC Soccer Tournament since 2003.

Tickets to the tournament are sold onsite and cost $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.