Football falls to Texas in Big 12 Tournament





ROUND ROCK, Texas The Oklahoma soccer team fought No. 20 Texas in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals, but fell 5-2 on Thursday to finish their season. The Sooners (8-11-1) saw plenty of opportunities in the duel with freshmen Bailey Wesco and senior Jazzy Richards set goals in the game. OU defeated Texas 16-14 on the night, putting eight shots on target against UT’s 10. Each team took four corner kicks. “We can build on everything from this season,” said OU . head coach Mark Carr . “Last fall we didn’t have a win and we only had six goals. Tonight that’s a team that’s at the top of the country and if you look at the stats and at the game, the difference in the game is that they’re a world-class champion in Trinity Byars She had four chances and finished three, we just couldn’t finish our chances. “There is so much to be proud of, so much to build on. We have a core group that is coming back. I am sad at the loss, but proud of where we are going and what we can become. We just have more work to to do.” The game went at a fast pace from the start and OU got the best look early in the game courtesy of freshman Keera Melenhorst and senior Bri Amos in the 22nd minute. After Melenhorst took the ball from outside the 18-yard box and made a cut to the goal, she stumbled, but managed to get the ball to Amos who fired a shot that was saved by the UT keeper. Carr commented on the no-call that turned out to be a game-changer. “I felt like we didn’t get a clear penalty on Keera where she stumbled into the penalty area,” Carr said. “Those decisions change games and it wasn’t given.” Texas (11-3-5) struck first in the 35th minute, with Mackenzie McFarland finding the bottom left corner of the net. McFarland would find another quick goal in the 41st minute to give UT a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Sooners fought back in the second 45. After a touch pass from senior Olivia Odlea and a beauty of a through ball from Amos, Wesco took the ball from the bounce and buried OU’s first goal off her right foot. It marked Wesco’s first goal of his career, Amos’ fifth assist of the season and Odle’s second assist this year. Texas would respond with a pair of goals from Trinity Byars in the 58th and 73rd minutes. Richards wouldn’t let the Sooners go without a fight. As she has all season, Richards found a late goal to keep OU in the game in the 73rd minute. The senior fired a shot with her left foot that passed two UT players and found the back of the net. Texas added an insurance goal by Byars, her third of the game, in the 79th minute to make Texas 5-2 in the final. Freshman Une Georgsen made five saves in goal for OU on the night. Oklahoma turned heads in the second half of the season, winning four of its last six games to close the year 8-11-1 and lay the groundwork for what’s to come for the program. For updates and more information about Oklahoma Soccer, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_WSoccer) and likeOklahoma Footballon Facebook.

