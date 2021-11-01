Patriots deliver statement win against Chargers

The New England Patriots have a lot to feel good about after their 27-24 road win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only did they beat a quality opponent to improve to 4-4 on the season, they also showed some desirable mental toughness while overcoming the in-game mistakes that had the potential to doom them again.

At the end of the day, however, the Patriots made the plays when it mattered most, something that wasn’t always the case earlier this year: New England lost games by one score to the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys that all came down to the wire.

In those games, New England was unable to close the deal and come away victorious. Against the Chargers, on the other hand, the team successfully completed the trajectory.

I think they were just getting over those little mistakes, said linebacker Matthew Judon. We still made mistakes, we didn’t play a perfect game, but just overcame some of those little mistakes. And if we keep doing that, we keep performing, I think we have a great team. If we do that would be great.

As Judon pointed out, the Patriots didn’t play a flawless game against the Chargers. Whether it was the offense that scored just one touchdown on four red zone trips, the disappointing run of goal lines in the second quarter, or the opening drive of the third period in which a touchdown was wiped out by a penalty before a lost fumble was in field-goal range New England has repeatedly shot itself in the foot.

However, the Patriots still held the game close, before finally pulling out after a pick-six from Adrian Phillips in the fourth quarter. From that point on, New England played impressively complementary football to bust out a close game for once.

We’ve been on the other side by being close but not finishing, quarterback Mac Jones said. We played well early on and maybe not so well later on. Today was a bit of a reverse.

Being able to do that was a special focus for the club, it seems.

That’s what we said when we entered. We said this is a good team. We’ve been close to everyone, it’s time to stand on the other side, pointed point returner Gunner Olszewski. Shoot, it felt really good.

While the Los Angeles game caught up with the Patriots early on, it turned into a constant back and forth in the second half. New England took its first lead late in the third quarter, then the Chargers moved back up shortly after. Phillips’ interception eventually put the visitors in a comfortable position, but nothing was finalized yet.

However, a three-and-out followed by a seven-minute drive in the late fourth period turned the game into a two-point game, a deficit that LA was unable to overcome despite a late touchdown.

Great teams win the close games, and we have to keep them in line, Phillips said after the game. We knew that if we want to take the season where we want to take it, you have to win those exciting games. Because every year teams that don’t make the playoffs, they look back and say, Ah, there were three plays in every game that could have easily gone the other way and we would have been in the playoffs.

We don’t want to look back at the end of the season and say we left it there. We want to be a team that plays for 60 minutes, or even longer, however long we have to play to get the job done. That was a big focus for us and we worked on that every week. And it was great to see that we were able to do that today, and we should continue to do that for the rest of the season.

The Patriots have several areas worth getting out of the win over the Chargers, but for now they can travel back to New England knowing they’ve beaten a good football team that makes a statement along the way: They too are capable of that. close to winning games.

Whether that makes them a great team is doubtful, but it’s definitely a start.