F1 aims for six sprint races in 2022

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix promoter wants to hold a sprint race, but next season only six are likely after this year’s experiment, F1 motorsport head Ross Brawn said Monday.

Next year’s F1 calendar will feature a record 23 rounds.

Britain’s Silverstone, Italy’s Monza and Brazil’s Interlagos were the circuits chosen this year to try the format and Brawn, who spoke to reporters via videoconference, didn’t say which one would get the nod in 2022.

After this month’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the final stage of the evaluation process, further discussions with teams and stakeholders will take place.



1 Related

“In principle, we have agreed with the teams that we are looking forward to six (sprint) events next year,” said Brawn. “Our vision is that we need to take some progressive steps for next year, but not radical ones.

“That’s partly because we have the new car and everyone has to settle in with the new car … we need to see the impact of the new car.”

Formula 1 is going to see big changes next year with bigger tires and a revision of the rules to make overtaking easier and race closer and more fun.

In the sprint format, qualifying is moved forward to Friday, after one practice session, for a 100km race on Saturday which then sets the grid for Sunday’s main event.

“I think it’s clear that any promoter we have would love to have a sprint,” said Brawn, not ruling out the format eventually being used at much of the Grand Prix.

“There are a number of factors to consider. One of them is the spread over the year. How do we spread these events over the year?

Max Verstappen won F1’s first sprint qualifying race at this year’s British Grand Prix. Michael Regan/Getty Images

“It’s probably not something we would want at the first race, probably not something we want at the last race … it would be nice to have a variety (of tracks).”

Brawn has said in the past that Monaco, a tight and twisty street circuit where overtaking is extremely difficult, would not be suitable for the format and said on Monday it would “probably be at the bottom of the list.

“It’s probably the most challenging track to sprint…but never say never,” he added.

Points have been awarded to the top three drivers in the sprint this season, in a 3-2-1 system, but Brawn said this could be expanded next year to provide more incentive through the field.

He said the original proposal had been for the sprint to have about a third of the points in the feature race and that could happen in 2022.

“We think that will be the starting point for the discussion,” he explained.

“Something around that order, so it’s important enough to be worth it, it goes down far enough for people in lower positions to still want to fight for it, but not from some that have an undue influence on it.” championship.”