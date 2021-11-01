Matt Nagy discusses Justin Fields, no coaching due to COVID-19

The most impressive play came early in the fourth quarter when Fields ad-libbed after primary receiver Khalil Herbert was well covered on the fourth and 1 of the San Francisco 22. Fields broke a tackle on his right side before sprinting back around the left end and zigzagging through the 49ers defenses to the end zone.

“Believe their defense for making a good decision,” Nagy said. “It wasn’t there, and Justin made a play that we will all remember for a long time to come.

“There were a few others he made during the day. I just talked to the coaching staff and saw his energy and his vibe during the game, they said you could feel it. And that’s great for our attack. It is great for our team. There was growth for him there.”

Fields’ most impressive delivery came early in the second quarter when he rolled to the left and looted an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James, who made a dive into the corner of the endzone.

“That’s a big NFL pitch,” Nagy said. “Jesse made a great catch. Justin came out naked, and to turn your hips and have the accuracy to be able to put it literally an inch outside the defender’s hands to the only place Jesse could catch the football, [it was] special. You like to see. I was definitely a fan when that piece happened, and it got pretty loud. I was excited for our boys. That was fun.”

(2) Nagy complained about a Bears defense allowing too many big plays and not bagging or forcing or flipping a 49ers kick throughout the game.

The Bears allowed a play of at least 21 yards on seven of San Francisco’s eight possessions before the 49ers ran into the final 1:12 with three knee-downs. That included Jimmy Garoppolo passes of 83 and 50 yards to Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell runs of 39, 27 and 27 yards.

“Defensively, I just felt like there were too many explosives,” Nagy said. “They didn’t have a punt. There were explosives on every disc.’

Nagy believes that the longest running time of the game was also the most important. Three games after the Bears extended their lead to 16-9 on Cairo Santos’ 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, the 49ers faced the third and 19 of their own 16.

Samuel caught a short onscreen pass and ran for 83 yards before being forced off the field at the Bears’ 1. Three plays later, Garoppolo scored the first of three consecutive touchdowns in San Francisco on a 2-yard run.

“I really felt like the game changed on the 3rd and 19th screen they hit to the 1” said Nagy. “I thought that was a crucial part of the game. We stayed in the game after that, but we just didn’t do enough to finish it.

“We were up by seven and we had field position, and that’s one of those plays that we’re going to look back at and wish we had back.”

A diving Mario Edwards Jr. got a hand on Samuel, but no other Bears defender touched the 49ers receiver on the game until he was pushed out of bounds by a hustling DeAndre Houston-Carson.

“They’ve done a good job of taking their entire line out to have the kickout blocks,” Nagy said. “They blocked it well and we didn’t do a great job of chasing corners, which is such a big part of this game, especially in a third down-and-long like that if you know there’s probably a screen coming up, so backed up.”

(3) Nagy, who remained in COVID-19 protocol Monday, described watching Sunday’s game on TV as “very unique” and “absolutely strange”.

“It’s something I couldn’t have imagined in a million years to do,” Nagy said during a Zoom interview with the media. “I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to go when I looked at it. But it was definitely different.

“I was on the edge of my seat the whole game. I just don’t know how to put it into words. I wanted to be there for the guys and be with them. But I knew the guys had it. Just different. It was something I don’t want to go through again.”

With the Bears enacting stricter COVID-19 protocols last week, all meetings were held virtually. Nagy led those sessions while Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor led the practices and then served as acting head coach on Sunday.

“I want to thank all the coaches, but coach Tabor in particular,” said Nagy. “I thought he did a great job; really, really good job. It started with us both being able to communicate throughout the week; nothing over the top, just talking through some things he might have questions about or some things I might have suggestions on , but then you come on game day and you put that into action, but still you also have to have an idea of ​​how the game is going and have a feel for it.