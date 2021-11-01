College football Week 9 takeaways

Six college football teams enter November with perfect records. Sorry, Michigan, SMU and the State of San Diego.

Our reporters break down Week 9, from the Big Ten to the ACC.

Different Directions for Michigan State and Michigan

In the Michigan-Michigan State game, both teams were in the AP top 10 for the first time since 1964, with both teams undefeated.

They both had strengths and weaknesses, but after the Spartans win 37-33, we can make some extrapolations about both teams.

There are no more debates about the state of Michigan turning back Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman candidacy. Walker had 197 rush yards and five touchdowns, three of which came in the second half when the Spartans needed him most.

“I’ll say, three of his touchdowns today, I wasn’t expecting a big game,” quarterback Payton Thorne said. “The first one we were confused and I said, ‘Let’s forget the red zone, let’s just score here’, and he did, so that was good. The other one was not a home game, but as you can see with him , every game can be a home run. The O-line did well, I’m sure he’ll give them credit.”

As good as Walker and Michigan State’s offense were at coming back from a 16-point deficit in the second half, the Spartans’ secondary still has some issues. The Michigan state defense gave up 406 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Michigan quarterbacks.

The defense gives up 300.5 pass yards per game, which is the fourth worst of all FBS teams. To reach the Big Ten Championship game and ultimately the College Football Playoff, Michigan State will have to pass through Penn State and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have an average of 267 pass yards per game, No. 34 of all teams, while Ohio State has an average of 346.3 yards per game, the sixth best in the country.

Including the 37-33 loss to the state of Michigan, Michigan is 2-9 on the road against AP-ranked teams under Jim Harbaugh. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan is now 89-2 in games it has led by 16 or more points in the second half since 2004. After scoring all but one of six drives in the first half, Michigan scored on only two of its seven drives in the second half. The last three possessions ended with a fumble from JJ McCarthy, turnovers on downs and an interception from Cade McNamara. Not taking full advantage of scoring opportunities ultimately cost Michigan.

On the plus side, Michigan’s passing game was one of the bigger question marks for the Wolverines. McNamara played his best game of the season. In addition, the Michigan secondary was fired by the state of Michigan in 2020, but was able to limit Thorne to 196 yards and no touchdowns.

However, the biggest advantage of this game is that despite all the talk about how different this team is and that the leaders of the team have taken on more responsibility, Michigan still hasn’t shown that it can shut down an important game when it needs to.

Michigan is 2-9 on the road against AP-ranked teams under Jim Harbaugh, which is the worst win rate by a single-school coach in such games. Penn State is a road race for Michigan, while Ohio State will be in Ann Arbor, but the Wolverines will likely have to win to have a chance at the Big Ten Championship game. – Tom VanHaren

Miami has its quarterback of the future

Travis Van Dyke has thrown 751 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in the past two weeks – both victories in Miami. Justin Berl/Getty Images

When Miami lost D’Eriq King this season to a shoulder injury, the situation looked grim. But if there’s a silver lining to a season that hasn’t gone quite as expected, it’s this: The Hurricanes seem to have found their quarterback of the future.

Since taking over from King, Tyler Van Dyke has coolly led the Hurricanes’ onslaught with a confidence that has become increasingly contagious. On Saturday, he delivered his best performance yet in a 38-34 upset over Pittsburgh, throwing 426 yards and three touchdowns.

“The man walks off the field after throwing a touchdown pass as if it were just a walk in the park,” coach Manny Diaz said afterwards. “He’s got such a cool attitude. That was a rough environment. Pitt, they take pride in making life difficult for opponents and being able to hang 38 points on them and throw for 426, that’s pretty special. “

In the past two wins over ranked opponents, Van Dyke has completed more than 75% of his passes and has thrown a total of 751 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. Not bad for a quarterback who went into the preseason camp behind King, sharing reps with fellow freshman Jake Garcia, who some thought would have the biggest advantage of the two.

But Garcia is also hurt, leaving the spotlight to Van Dyke — and he’s taken full advantage of it. We glimpsed his first two starts against ACC opponents, while putting in impressive second-half performances against both Virginia and North Carolina in heartbreakingly small losses. Diaz spoke of the need for Van Dyke to play with more confidence from kick-off.

Perhaps it helped that Van Dyke spouted a bit of nonsense the week before NC State, when he said he wasn’t too worried about the ranked Wolfpack because Miami beat them the year before.

Conceited? Certainly. Pin board material? Absolute. But Miami lacked that kind of swag, and Diaz chose to embrace those words and use it as a rallying cry for his team. Confidence has clearly been swept away. Despite the 2-4 start, Miami has not given up on the season and is playing harder than ever. Younger players make plays to help Van Dyke, including Jaylan Knighton and receivers Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo.

Two weeks ago, it seemed impossible to qualify for a bowl and questions remained about Diaz and whether he would keep his job. Those questions linger, but suddenly it feels like Miami can win and save an 8-4 record — almost the same as it was a year ago. The Hurricanes have zero games left against teams with winning records.

Look at those four losses: Alabama and Michigan State are a combined 15-1. They lost to Virginia and North Carolina by a combined five points. When you look through that prism — and the youth movement that has shown the pieces are in place to build around — there’s reason for optimism. That’s why the coming month is so important not only for Miami, but also for Diaz. -Andrea Adelson

Quarterback Sam Hartman has placed Wake Forest in the top 10 for the first time in the program’s history. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

What a story Hartman has been on and off the field. He has been sensational for a Wake Forest offense who has scored 35 or more points in all eight games this season and is ranked fifth nationally with 43.4 points per game, a major reason why the Demon Deacons are 8-0 and be in the top 10. of the Associated Press survey for the first time in school history.

Hartman’s experience has allowed them to do a little bit of everything on the offensive. This is the fourth straight season he’s started in a game as a quarterback, so there’s not much he hasn’t seen. Hartman will be the first to say he has big players around him. Jaquarii Roberson and AT Perry both average over 17 yards per catch and have combined 14 touchdown receptions. Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner all average 4.5 yards or more per carry, and Wake Forest’s offensive line has only given up 11 sacks in eight games despite the Deacons attempting 260 passes.

Nor is Hartman a statue. He is one of only two FBS quarterbacks with more than 2,400 passing yards and 200 rushing yards. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong is the other.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral are also having great seasons and will get a lot of attention for the Heisman Trophy, but don’t forget Hartman in listing the best quarterbacks in the country this year. Hartman has thrown 22 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, completing 65% of his passes. In his past four outings, he has passed 1,514 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He’s also easy to cheer for. Hartman wears eye black in the shape of a cross under his right eye in memory of his adopted brother, Demetri Allison, who died by suicide in 2015. Hartman still wears his late brother’s old jersey number, No. 10. — Chris Low

Oregon’s head-to-head win over Ohio should matter—for now

The Ohio State defense has not given up more than 24 points in a game since its week 2 loss to Oregon. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

For about a month, the Ohio State Offensive has pitted against weaker, unranked opponents, lending some credence to the possibility that the Buckeyes have improved so much since September 11, when they lost at home to Oregon, that they could go ahead for the Ducks should be ranked in despite the head-to-head result.

And then they faced Penn State.

Yes, Ohio state has improved a lot since losing to Oregon, especially on defense, but there was nothing about the Buckeyes’ performance against PSU that would negate the head-to-head result against Oregon. Faced with more even competition, Ohio State looked vulnerable at times on Saturday, struggling to get the Nittany Lions off the field in third place and needing four field goals and an awkward return to complement a struggling attack. which yielded just enough big games.

Ohio State oozes potential, and if the Buckeyes win, their record will rise to third — meaning the average top-25 team would have a 19% chance of finishing 12-1 against Ohio’s schedule state. At that point, not only is it possible, but likely Ohio State’s Rsum would trump the outright result against Oregon in the eyes of the selection committee.

However, we are not there yet.

Coach Ryan Day was right on Saturday night when he said his team took a solid win against the Nittany Lions. So did the ducks in Columbus. — Heather Dinich